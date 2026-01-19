South Africa
Tourism Hospitality
    Time Hotels harnesses AI to fuel 2026 expansion in Africa and Middle East

    Time Hotels is accelerating its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools as a central part of its growth strategy for 2026, supporting operational efficiency, enhancing guest experiences, and backing its international expansion across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
    19 Jan 2026
    Source: Supploed | Time Oak Hotel Suites
    Source: Supploed | Time Oak Hotel Suites

    The group currently operates 17 hotels and has 12 more properties in the pipeline, including new developments in Tanzania, Morocco, and the Indian Ocean region, adding around 5,000 keys to its portfolio.

    According to Mohamed Awadalla, CEO of TIME Hotels, AI and data-driven technologies are being applied across operations, from pre-arrival communications to in-stay notifications and post-stay feedback. “AI supports stronger decision-making, improves consistency, and deepens guest engagement, rather than replacing human service,” he said.

    The company has implemented cloud-based property management systems, CRM, and loyalty platforms, including partnerships with Shiji Group and Amadeus, to centralise guest data, streamline check-in/check-out processes, and optimise operational planning. These tools also aim to enhance mobile-first and self-service capabilities for guests, while giving staff more time to focus on personalised service.

    Source: Supplied | Time Grand Plaza
    Source: Supplied | Time Grand Plaza

    The hotel group is also prioritising sustainability and energy efficiency through IoT-driven solutions and is expanding AI tools that track operational performance and environmental impact.

    The group operates hotels under multiple brands, including VIVI by TIME (lifestyle), HALO by TIME (premium), and Rotella (luxury), and is repositioning its residential offerings under three tiers: Classic, Executive, and Premium.

    “By integrating technology across our operations and enhancing data analytics, we can scale consistently across multiple markets while maintaining service standards,” Awadalla added.

    The expansion into African markets forms a key part of the group’s international growth strategy, highlighting the role of AI and digital transformation in modern hospitality operations.

