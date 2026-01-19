South Africa
    SAA, CemAir launch domestic codeshare across South Africa

    South African Airways (SAA) and CemAir have announced a landmark domestic codeshare partnership aimed at transforming air travel within South Africa. The collaboration strengthens connectivity between major cities and regional destinations previously not served by SAA.
    19 Jan 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Unlike SAA’s other codeshare agreements, which focus on international or regional routes, this partnership is limited to domestic flights.

    Under the arrangement, both airlines will place their codes on each other’s services, allowing passengers to book single-ticket itineraries with checked baggage transferred between flights. Tickets will be available through SAA and CemAir websites, mobile apps, and authorised travel agents.

    CemAir, a privately owned South African airline operating since 2005, flies to major cities and regional destinations, including Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, George, East London, Gqeberha, Margate, Kimberley, Hoedspruit, and Mala Mala.

    Its fleet of regional jets and turboprops adds additional connectivity to SAA’s network, particularly for destinations not previously served by the national carrier.

    Prof. John Lamola, Group CEO of SAA, said: "This partnership is a game-changer for domestic travel in South Africa. By combining our strengths with CemAir, we’re delivering greater flexibility, convenience, and choice for our customers, while supporting tourism and economic growth across the country."

    CemAir CEO, Miles van der Molen, added: "This collaboration represents a shared vision to offer travellers better access, more flexibility, and greater reliability. Together, we are creating a stronger, more connected network that benefits both business and leisure travellers."

    Benefits for travellers:

    • Expanded access to unique leisure and business destinations.
    • Single-ticket itineraries with smooth connections and baggage transfers.
    • Integrated booking across both airlines’ platforms.

    Ticket sales for codeshare flights open on 26 January 2026.

