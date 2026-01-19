Day trips resume in Kruger Park, visitors urged to stay cautious

Day visitor access to Kruger National Park has resumed today (Monday, 19 January 2026) following a marked improvement in weather conditions across Limpopo and Mpumalanga, according to SanParks.

The park had temporarily suspended day visitation due to severe rainfall and flooding that affected roads, bridges and internal infrastructure.

Caution urged as recovery continues

While access has reopened, visitors have been urged to exercise caution, particularly on gravel roads, as some sections remain affected by recent rainfall.

SanParks has also advised that shops inside the park are currently low on stock due to earlier access restrictions. Visitors are encouraged to bring essential supplies to avoid inconvenience during their visit.

Northern region remains closed

The northern parts of Kruger National Park remain inaccessible, with several roads and bridges washed away during the recent floods. These areas will stay closed until safety assessments and repairs are completed.

Gates currently open — with restrictions

Entry into the southern region of the park is permitted via:

• Paul Kruger Gate

• Numbi Gate

• Malelane Gate

• Phabeni Gate

Phabeni Gate is being closely monitored due to fluctuating water levels in a nearby stream and may close at short notice if conditions change.

Crocodile Bridge Gate remains closed until further notice.

Monitoring continues

SanParks said it will continue to monitor conditions closely and issue updates as required. Visitors have been urged to adhere strictly to all signage and instructions inside the park, with warnings that transgressions may result in fines or prosecution.