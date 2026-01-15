Kruger National Park suspends day visitor access amid severe rainfall

SanParks has temporarily suspended entry for day visitors into Kruger National Park due to persistent heavy rainfall across Limpopo and Mpumalanga. The precautionary measure aims to prioritise safety and allocate resources to emergencies, while Letaba Rest Camp evacuations are underway.

The park’s management confirmed that day visitors will not be allowed into Kruger until conditions improve. Phalaborwa Gate will remain closed for at least 24 hours, cutting off access to the northern regions of the park.

SanParks emphasises that the suspension is a preventative safety measure, designed to reduce avoidable incidents and focus operational resources on real emergencies affecting guests, staff, and nearby communities.

Evacuations at Letaba Rest Camp

Floodwaters from the Letaba River have moved into Letaba Rest Camp, prompting evacuations of both guests and staff. Park authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will reopen access only when it is safe.

Safety reminders for visitors

• Avoid low-lying areas, riverbeds, and flood-prone zones

• Follow all road closures, warning signs, and instructions from park officials

• Stay updated via the official Kruger National Park website or park reception desks

SanParks will continue to issue updates as conditions evolve. Visitors with upcoming bookings are advised to contact the park directly for rescheduling options.