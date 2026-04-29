Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara placed on special leave amid SIU probe

Makhudu Sefara is the editor of the Sunday Times

The decision was confirmed by Arena Holdings, which owns the Sunday Times, after the SIU reported that funds intended for a media development project were diverted.

SIU findings

According to the SIU, a total of R1.5m granted in 2018 by the National Lotteries Commission to the Todi Media Development Foundation was misused. The funding had been allocated for a media project covering expenses such as accommodation, transport, and event logistics.

Instead, investigators found that:

R550,000 was channelled to Unscripted Communication, a company directed by Sefara

A further R900,000 was allegedly diverted to another entity and used to purchase property

The SIU has indicated that the broader investigation uncovered a pattern of funds meant for community upliftment being redirected for private use.

Sefara denies wrongdoing

Sefara has strongly rejected the allegations, describing them as false and damaging. He maintains that the funds received by his company were used legitimately to organise a community media workshop held in 2018.

He has accused the SIU of “grandstanding” and using his name to generate publicity, insisting that the event in question did take place and that services were delivered as agreed.

Special leave and investigation

Arena Holdings said it had engaged Sefara on the matter and resolved to place him on special leave to allow space for the allegations to be addressed. The company will appoint an independent investigator to conduct a full review.

Pending the outcome of this process, Sefara will step away from his editorial duties, with the newspaper appointing an acting editor to ensure continuity in the newsroom.

Wider fallout

The developments have extended beyond the newsroom. Sefara has also stepped aside as chair of Sanef as the organisation considers the implications of the SIU report.

The SIU has emphasised that although some funds have been repaid, this does not preclude further civil or criminal action, with evidence expected to be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority.