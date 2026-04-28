Acting national police commissioner appointed following Masemola's suspension

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the South African Police Service's (SAPS) divisional commissioner for financial management services, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, as the acting national commissioner of police.

Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane has been appointed as the acting national commissioner of police. Image source: GCIS

This after national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola was placed on precautionary suspension following his appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Masemola faces charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) related to the awarding of a R228m contract to Medicare 24 – a business linked to alleged criminal mastermind Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

“In consideration of the seriousness of these charges and the critical role of the national commissioner in leading the fight against crime, I have agreed with General Masemola that he be deemed to be on precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the case,” the President announced at a media briefing at the Union Buildings on Thursday, 23 April.

Acting Commissioner appointment

During the announcement of Dimpane's appointment, the President described her as having served a “long and distinguished career both in the SAPS and in other public institutions” for nearly two decades.

“[She] has extensive experience in policing, strategic management, financial management and governance. Lt-Gen Dimpane has a reputation for professionalism and integrity.

“I am confident that she has the qualities and the standing necessary to provide effective leadership to the SAPS during this challenging period,” said President Ramaphosa.

The acting commissioner will be supported by a “strong team of experienced and dedicated police leadership throughout the country”.