South Africa
Legal Law Practice
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacySecuritas® Financial GroupJohannesburg Arbitration WeekEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Acting national police commissioner appointed following Masemola's suspension

    President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the South African Police Service's (SAPS) divisional commissioner for financial management services, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, as the acting national commissioner of police.
    28 Apr 2026
    28 Apr 2026
    Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane has been appointed as the acting national commissioner of police. Image source: GCIS
    Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane has been appointed as the acting national commissioner of police. Image source: GCIS

    This after national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola was placed on precautionary suspension following his appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

    Masemola faces charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) related to the awarding of a R228m contract to Medicare 24 – a business linked to alleged criminal mastermind Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

    “In consideration of the seriousness of these charges and the critical role of the national commissioner in leading the fight against crime, I have agreed with General Masemola that he be deemed to be on precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the case,” the President announced at a media briefing at the Union Buildings on Thursday, 23 April.

    Acting Commissioner appointment

    During the announcement of Dimpane's appointment, the President described her as having served a “long and distinguished career both in the SAPS and in other public institutions” for nearly two decades.

    “[She] has extensive experience in policing, strategic management, financial management and governance. Lt-Gen Dimpane has a reputation for professionalism and integrity.

    “I am confident that she has the qualities and the standing necessary to provide effective leadership to the SAPS during this challenging period,” said President Ramaphosa.

    The acting commissioner will be supported by a “strong team of experienced and dedicated police leadership throughout the country”.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz