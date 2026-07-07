TimeLive's photojournalist Sandile Ndlovu crowned Sanef Journalist of the Year

The overall Journalist of the Year at the 2026 Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards is TimesLive’s photojournalist, Sandile Ndlovu.

The overall Journalist of the Year at the 2026 Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards is TimesLive’s photojournalist, Sandile Ndlovu (Image supplied)

“His work exemplifies the power of visual journalism to tell compelling stories that resonate deeply with audiences and illuminate the realities of our society,” says South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef).

Allan Soga Lifetime Achievement Award

The awards once again highlighted the vital role journalists play in informing citizens, exposing wrongdoing, amplifying underrepresented voices and safeguarding South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

The Allan Soga Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Latiefa Mobara, whose distinguished career has made an enduring contribution to South African journalism.

“Through her dedication, professionalism and commitment to excellence, she has inspired generations of journalists and helped strengthen the foundations of our media landscape,” says Sanef acting chairperson Tshamano Makhadi .

All the 2026 Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards winners

Journalist of the Year: Sandile Ndlovu (TimesLIVE) – Skater



Hard News: Mervyn Naidoo (IOL Durban) – Pharmacist’s Desperate SOS to Husband as Her Vehicle Sank in a River



Community Service Reporting: Cleopatra Jones (SABC Cutting Edge) – Struggling for Dignity



Lifestyle: Zikhona Tshona (Newzroom Afrika) – 100 Not Out



Business Journalism: Sikonathi Mantshantsha (News24) – Ghost Contract



Features Broadcast: Aisha Abdool Karim and Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) – The Deadly Water Outbreak Series



Features Print: Don Pinnock (Daily Maverick) – Becoming a River



Columns and Editorials: Carol Paton (News24) – ANC Looks into the Abyss as Turnaround Flounder s



s Investigative Journalism: Jeff Wicks and Sikonathi Mantshantsha (News24) – Hunted: Inside the Mpho Mafole Assassination



News Photographs: Ayanda Ndamane (IOL and Independent Newspapers) – Hanover Park Rock



Feature Photography: Sandile Ndlovu (TimesLIVE) – Skater



Sports Photographs: Darren Stewart (Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Kick Off/SA Rugby Magazine) – Betway Premiership Match: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows



Visual Journalism: Themba Siwela (The Citizen) – The Circus



Juby Mayet Rising Star Award: Karabelo Phokoe (Our City News)

The Awards, which were held on Friday,3 July at The Venue in Johannesburg on Friday evening, recognise and honour South Africa’s leading journalists for excellence in reporting, storytelling, investigation and public-interest journalism.

Now in its 16th year, the Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards continue to celebrate outstanding journalism across print, digital and broadcast platforms while recognising the indispensable role journalism plays in strengthening South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

Resilience, innovation and commitment

The awards attracted 440 entries across 16 categories, reflecting the resilience, innovation and commitment of South African journalists despite ongoing financial pressures in the media industry, declining public trust and the growing challenges posed by misinformation and disinformation.

Announcing the winners, Sanef founder member and veteran journalist Mary Papayya, who delivered the judges’ remarks, says the awards remain committed to recognising excellence in journalism while providing a platform for some of the country’s best work.

“The consistently high standard of entries received this year paints a picture of a robust public-interest journalism landscape committed to holding power to account.

“These stories are produced under difficult circumstances, yet journalists continue to hold the line for justice, fairness and the rights of all communities to share in the fruits of our democracy.”

She notes that judges across categories commended the quality of work submitted and praised publications that continue to shine a light into society’s darkest corners through courageous investigative reporting.

“Journalism is not a nice-to-have; it is an essential part of a healthy, functioning democracy. While news content producers and influencers have multiplied, it is journalists who continue to lay the groundwork for quality information grounded in facts and evidence,” she adds.

Papayya also welcomed the growing number of first-time entrants and younger journalists entering the competition, describing the quality of work submitted by emerging reporters as an encouraging sign for the future of South African journalism.

An equally strong common interest

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Standard Bank group chief executive Sim Tshabalala congratulated all finalists and winners and reaffirmed the bank’s longstanding support for journalism.

“Standard Bank’s support for the Sikuvile Awards is our way of saying how much we value the work of South Africa’s Fourth Estate. Bankers and journalists have strong common interests in ensuring a steady flow of useful information and in having the analytical capacity to get to the truth.

“We have an equally strong common interest in the quality of institutions in general, and in the rule of law in particular.

“Your brave and determined investigations into corruption, maladministration and abuse of power are essential links in the feedback loop that strengthens institutions and, therefore, enables faster growth.”

Reflecting on the theme of this year’s awards, Truth in the Age of AI: The Fight for Sustainable Journalism’ Tshabalala says artificial intelligence (AI) should be viewed as a tool that can enhance journalism rather than replace it.

“I therefore look forward, with confidence, to reading, seeing and hearing brilliant journalism from the people in this room – undoubtedly assisted by AI, but certainly not replaced by it.”

The next generation of journalism

Delivering the welcoming address, Makhadi says the awards celebrated not only journalistic excellence but also the profession’s enduring commitment to truth, accountability and democracy.

“In an age where misinformation travels faster than facts and artificial intelligence can generate both innovation and deception, journalism has become more essential than ever.

“Technology may transform how stories are told, but it must never determine what is true. Truth remains a human responsibility.”

He adds that the journalism profession must embrace innovation while protecting its core values.

“The next generation of journalism will require us to harness AI without abandoning human judgement, move faster without compromising accuracy and grow audiences without sacrificing credibility.

“For every machine capable of generating content, there must always be people committed to generating trust,” he says.