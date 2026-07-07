Sanef, Sanlam open entries for Nat Nakasa journalism awards

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and Sanlam have announced that nominations and entries for the Nat Nakasa Awards for Courageous Journalism 2026 are now open.

Nat Nakasa died while in exile. Source: SABC.

Named in honour of the late Nat Nakasa, one of South Africa’s most courageous journalists and literary voices, these awards celebrate media practitioners who embody the values for which he stood: fearlessness, integrity, independence, and an unwavering commitment to truth. Forced into exile for refusing to be silenced by apartheid-era oppression, Nakasa’s legacy continues to inspire generations of journalists who dare to ask difficult questions, expose wrongdoing, and give voice to the voiceless.

Sanef said it calls on editors, journalists, media houses, community media organisations, civil society, and members of the public to nominate journalists whose work has demonstrated exceptional courage and commitment to ethical journalism.

Award categories

Nat Nakasa Award for Courageous Journalism

Awarded to a journalist whose work exemplifies bravery, integrity, and dedication to serving the public interest, often under difficult or hostile circumstances.

Nat Nakasa Award for Community Media

Awarded to a journalist working in community media who has demonstrated outstanding courage, resilience, and commitment to informing and empowering local communities.

Eligibility

Entries must be based on journalistic work published or broadcast between June 2025 and June 2026 across print, digital, radio, television, or multimedia platforms.

Eligible entrants include journalists working in:

Community media

Newspapers and magazines

Broadcast media

Online and digital news platforms

Nominations may be submitted by:

Editors

Colleagues

Fellow journalists

Members of the public

The journalists themselves (self-nominations)

Please note that previous winners of the Nat Nakasa Awards are not eligible for re-entry.

Criteria

Courageous and fearless reporting

Exceptional integrity and commitment to public service

Resistance to censorship or undue pressure

Dedication to ensuring that information reaches the South African public

A sustained commitment to ethical journalism under challenging circumstances

The judges will particularly consider work that has advanced accountability, transparency, justice, human rights, or democratic values.

Nominees should demonstrate one or more of the following:

See the entry requirements here.