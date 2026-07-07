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    Sanef, Sanlam open entries for Nat Nakasa journalism awards

    The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and Sanlam have announced that nominations and entries for the Nat Nakasa Awards for Courageous Journalism 2026 are now open.
    7 Jul 2026
    7 Jul 2026
    Nat Nakasa died while in exile. Source: SABC.
    Nat Nakasa died while in exile. Source: SABC.

    Named in honour of the late Nat Nakasa, one of South Africa’s most courageous journalists and literary voices, these awards celebrate media practitioners who embody the values for which he stood: fearlessness, integrity, independence, and an unwavering commitment to truth. Forced into exile for refusing to be silenced by apartheid-era oppression, Nakasa’s legacy continues to inspire generations of journalists who dare to ask difficult questions, expose wrongdoing, and give voice to the voiceless.

    Sanef said it calls on editors, journalists, media houses, community media organisations, civil society, and members of the public to nominate journalists whose work has demonstrated exceptional courage and commitment to ethical journalism.

    Award categories

    Nat Nakasa Award for Courageous Journalism
    Awarded to a journalist whose work exemplifies bravery, integrity, and dedication to serving the public interest, often under difficult or hostile circumstances.
    Nat Nakasa Award for Community Media
    Awarded to a journalist working in community media who has demonstrated outstanding courage, resilience, and commitment to informing and empowering local communities.

    Eligibility

    Entries must be based on journalistic work published or broadcast between June 2025 and June 2026 across print, digital, radio, television, or multimedia platforms.

    Eligible entrants include journalists working in:

    • Community media
    • Newspapers and magazines
    • Broadcast media
    • Online and digital news platforms
    • Nominations may be submitted by:
    • Editors
    • Colleagues
    • Fellow journalists
    • Members of the public
    • The journalists themselves (self-nominations)

    Please note that previous winners of the Nat Nakasa Awards are not eligible for re-entry.

    Criteria

    Nominees should demonstrate one or more of the following:
    • Courageous and fearless reporting
    • Exceptional integrity and commitment to public service
    • Resistance to censorship or undue pressure
    • Dedication to ensuring that information reaches the South African public
    • A sustained commitment to ethical journalism under challenging circumstances
    • The judges will particularly consider work that has advanced accountability, transparency, justice, human rights, or democratic values.

    See the entry requirements here.

    Read more: SANEF, Nat Nakasa, Sanlam
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