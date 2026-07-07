WPRD2026 | Human connection is the ultimate competitive advantage

Somewhere along the way, we confused communication infrastructure and connection infrastructure. While we've spent the last decade building communication infrastructure, the next decade will belong to the organisations that build connection infrastructure.

Kisha Reader-Bain, co-founder & strategist at Tin Can PR | Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa) board member The next decade will belong to the organisations that build connection infrastructure (Image supplied)

Today businesses have never had more ways to communicate: emails, Teams. Slack, WhatsApp. LinkedIn, podcasts, newsletters, social media, AI-generated content.

Every day we produce more messages, publish more content and automate more conversations than ever before.

Yet trust has never been harder to earn. Employees feel less connected to their organisations, consumers are more sceptical, and communities expect authenticity but have become remarkably good at spotting performance.

We have mistaken communication for connection.

Human connection a business skill

Communication has become a commodity, and connection has become the premium. In a world where almost anyone can create content, meaningful relationships have become increasingly scarce and therefore increasingly valuable.

The VML Future 100 report identifies the growing demand for authentic, meaningful human experiences as one of the defining shifts shaping the future, even as AI becomes deeply embedded in everyday life.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Edelman Trust Barometer points to increasingly fragmented trust, placing greater responsibility on organisations to build credibility and bridge divides.

These aren’t just the challenges of the communications team; they’re business challenges.

Perhaps it’s time we stopped thinking of human connection as a soft skill and started recognising it for what it has become: business infrastructure.

Relationship infrastructure

Every organisation invests heavily in the infrastructure it can see: digital transformation, AI capability, supply chains and data platforms.

Yet another form of infrastructure rarely appears on the balance sheet, despite its role in determining whether organisations succeed or fail.

Relationship infrastructure.

We tend to think organisations fail because of poor strategy, weak products or disruptive competitors.

More often, they fail because relationships fracture; employees disengage, customers lose confidence, regulators become sceptical, communities withdraw support and partners walk away.

Reputation isn't lost overnight; it's eroded relationship by relationship until the business discovers that trust was the asset it never measured.

It’s the trust employees place in leadership during periods of change; it’s the credibility a brand has earned before crisis strikes; it’s the confidence customers have that a company will do the right thing when no one is watching; it’s the strength of partnerships, communities and media relationships built over years, not campaigns.

AI amplifies human connection

When this invisible infrastructure is strong, organisations become more resilient and adaptable and more valuable. When it breaks down, no amount of technology can compensate.

This is why the rise of AI doesn’t diminish the role of human connection, but rather amplifies it.

AI hasn’t made communication more valuable; it’s made it cheaper.

Every organisation now has access to extraordinary tools capable of producing polished copy, personalised messaging and endless streams of content.

As communication becomes infinitely scalable, something else becomes increasingly scarce: the confidence that there's a genuine human behind the message.

Creating the most trust

That's why the organisations that stand out won't necessarily be those producing the most content.

They'll be the ones creating the most trust.

What this means for PR professionals

For public relations professionals, this changes everything.

Our value is no longer measured by how much content we produce or how quickly we respond to the news cycle. Still, it’s measured by our ability to build, maintain and restore the relationships that allow organisations to earn trust, navigate uncertainty and sustain their licence to operate.

We are no longer simply communicators; we’re architects of trust and custodians of relationship capital.

Organisations people believe

For decades, organisations have invested in the systems that move information.

The next decade will belong to those who invest just as deliberately in the systems that build relationships because in a world where almost anyone can communicate, the organisations that will lead won’t be those with the loudest voices – they’ll be the ones people continue to believe.

Communication may get you noticed, but connection is what will keep you relevant.

On World PR Day, perhaps the most strategic question we can ask isn’t how we communicate more effectively, but whether we’re investing enough in the invisible infrastructure that every successful organisation depends on: human connection.