WoolworthsYouthMakers2026: Thembeka Dube turns student hustle into luxury label

What began as a way to earn extra income as a cash-strapped university student has grown into one of South Africa's emerging luxury home décor brands, proving that some of the country's most exciting entrepreneurial stories start with necessity rather than a detailed business plan.

"When people support local businesses, they're also supporting someone's dream," says Thembeka Dube, founder of KwaDube Essentials. Image supplied

For Thembeka Dube, founder of KwaDube Essentials, entrepreneurship wasn't initially about building a luxury lifestyle brand. It was about survival.

"To be honest, it all started because I was a student and I was broke," she laughs. "I needed another source of income, but I also wanted to build something that I genuinely loved."

Today, KwaDube Essentials has become synonymous with handcrafted home fragrances, elegant décor and intentional living, earning Dube recognition through the Woolworths Youth Makers 2026 programme while positioning her brand as part of a new generation of South African businesses redefining what local luxury can look like.





Building luxury from authenticity

Long before launching the business, Dube had developed an appreciation for thoughtfully designed interiors.

Inspired by luxury home décor brands and stylists from the United Kingdom and the United States, she noticed a gap in the South African market for handcrafted home fragrances and décor that felt sophisticated without being inaccessible.

Rather than imitate international brands, she set out to create something distinctly local.

Her last name, Dube, meaning "zebra" in isiZulu, became the inspiration behind the company's identity, blending African symbolism with contemporary design.

"I wanted the brand to tell a story," she explains. "Incorporating the zebra into KwaDube Essentials felt authentic because it celebrates my heritage while creating something modern."

That philosophy continues to guide every aspect of the business.

Luxury, she believes, should not be reserved for a select few.

"I truly believe everyone deserves a beautiful space that feels warm, intentional and luxurious," she says. "Premium products don't have to feel out of reach."

Learning through trial, error and persistence

Like many first-time entrepreneurs, Dube built the business without a blueprint.

Largely self-taught, she relied on research, experimentation and determination to navigate manufacturing, branding, customer engagement and product development.

Each setback became part of the learning process.

"Every mistake cost money," she recalls. "Whether it was testing new materials, refining products or paying for market stalls, every decision became an investment in learning."

Those weekend markets proved particularly valuable.

While sales mattered, they also became live research laboratories, allowing Dube to understand customer behaviour, gather feedback and refine both her products and positioning.

Building trust, however, remained one of the biggest hurdles.

"When you're a new brand, people don't automatically know the quality of your products," she says. "You have to earn that trust one customer at a time."

Looking back, she believes one lesson stands above the rest.

"You don't have to have everything figured out before you start. If you're willing to learn, adapt and keep showing up, you'll keep growing."

Why craftsmanship matters, again

As consumer tastes continue shifting towards locally made and purpose-driven products, KwaDube Essentials has found itself aligned with a broader movement.

Dube believes today's consumers are becoming increasingly intentional about what they bring into their homes.

"I think people are looking for authenticity," she says.

Unlike mass-produced décor, handcrafted products carry the imprint of the maker, with each piece possessing subtle differences that make it unique.

"No two handmade pieces are exactly the same," she explains. "Someone has invested their time, creativity and passion into making that product."

She believes this growing appreciation for craftsmanship extends beyond aesthetics.

"When people support local businesses, they're also supporting someone's dream."

It's a sentiment increasingly reflected across South Africa's creative economy, where consumers are placing greater value on locally produced products that combine quality with meaningful stories.

Creativity meets commercial discipline

While creativity sparked the business, Dube quickly realised that sustaining it required an entirely different skill set.

"The biggest lesson I've learned is that passion starts a business, but discipline grows it," she says.

Running a successful brand means balancing product development with stock management, financial planning, customer service and operational efficiency.

"Creating beautiful products is important, but building a sustainable business requires just as much attention behind the scenes."

She describes entrepreneurship as a continuous education, where every customer conversation, market experience and business challenge provides another opportunity to improve.

At the centre of it all remains one consistent vision: creating handcrafted luxury products that maintain exceptional quality while remaining accessible to a broader audience.

Thinking bigger through Youth Makers

One of the defining moments in Dube's entrepreneurial journey came through the Woolworths Youth Makers programme.

Selected as one of 15 of the initiative's winning entrepreneurs in 2026, she describes the experience as transformational.





"It helped me strengthen my branding, launch my website and receive mentorship that completely changed the way I think about running a business."

For a first-time entrepreneur, the programme provided insights into areas of business she had never previously considered, while introducing KwaDube Essentials to a national customer base through Woolworths.

"It gave me confidence," she reflects. "It reminded me that my brand belongs in those spaces and that my dream is much bigger than I first imagined."

More importantly, the experience challenged her to reimagine the scale of what the business could become.

"When I started KwaDube Essentials, I was simply trying to earn extra income as a student," she says. "I never imagined one day I'd have the opportunity to showcase my products through Woolworths."

A new generation of African brands

For Dube, the future of South African entrepreneurship lies not in replicating global businesses but in creating brands rooted in local identity that can compete internationally.

"I think we're changing the perception of local brands," she says. "We don't have to copy international businesses. We can create brands that are proudly South African while producing products that meet international standards."

It's a perspective shared by many young entrepreneurs who see heritage not as a limitation but as a competitive advantage.

For KwaDube Essentials, that means continuing to celebrate African aesthetics, craftsmanship and storytelling while delivering products capable of standing alongside established international luxury brands.

"I hope KwaDube Essentials becomes part of that story by showing that African brands can create luxury products people are proud to have in their homes."

As she looks ahead, Dube's ambitions extend well beyond local recognition.

Her long-term vision is to build KwaDube Essentials into an internationally recognised luxury home décor and fragrance brand—one that proves South African creativity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurship can compete on the global stage.

"I know there's still a long journey ahead," she says. "But this experience has shown me that with consistency, a willingness to learn and belief in your vision, anything is possible."