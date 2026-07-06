Barbie honours Miley Cyrus with collectible doll in Signature Series

Barbie welcomes international superstar Miley Cyrus to its Barbie Signature Series.

Image by Mattel Inc

The doll honours her record-breaking accomplishments in mainstream culture and entertainment while celebrating the cultural impact she has had as an actress, artist, and supporter of self-expression.

The Barbie Signature Miley Cyrus Collectible Doll draws inspiration from her look in the Golden Burning Sun music video, with a faux-leather two-piece pant set, hooded jacket, pointed-toe black pumps and a microphone in hand.

Miley’s diverse range of musical talent has attracted widespread admiration - from her early acting days to groundbreaking records like Party in the U.S.A., Wrecking Ball, to modern day staples like “Flowers”.





Known not only for music and acting, but also for her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health; in May she was recognised for her profound cultural impact across the entertainment industry with the receipt of her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Miley is celebrating an era that proves her one-of-a-kind, genre-defying sound continues to know no bounds with the release of her latest album, Something Beautiful.

Image by Mattel Inc

“Seeing my Barbie for the first time is a dream come true. We spent so much time really digging into the details. That’s something that wasn’t just important to me in designing the Barbie, but it’s also very important to my own creativity and the way that I represent myself. We did not miss any marks when it came down to the design of my doll from the look, the hair, the accessories, the makeup, and the structure.

Every detail was purposeful, and we spent a lot of time perfecting her—not to be perfect, because that wouldn’t be representative of me, but to really get down to the details of this golden Burning Sun look,” says the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress.

Miley Cyrus joins the ranks of other musicians, including Kylie Minogue, Aaliyah, Stevie Nicks, Gloria Estefan, David Bowie, Elvis Presley and Elton John – as the latest musician honouree in the Barbie Signature Series.