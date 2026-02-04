Mattel Brick Shop unveils more collabs with automotive legends in 2026

Mattel, the global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, recently revealed that Mattel Brick Shop will collaborate with three new partners Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Toyota in 2026, marking a significant expansion the Hot Wheels vehicle lineup.

Image supplied

Following the success of recent Mattel Brick Shop launches with brands including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet and Honda, the product line will continue to grow in 2026 and beyond.

Each of the collaborations will reflect the individual automaker’s unique heritage, identity and design language while Mattel Brick Shop collaborations with Hot Wheels provides real metal parts and customisable elements to each individual car.

Debuting throughout the year, the building sets will be available at select retailers globally, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and directly via Mattel Creations. Specific models and product details will be revealed at a later date.

“Mattel Brick Shop was created to provide adult collectors and automotive enthusiasts a unique way to engage with their favorite vehicles through immersive, hands-on building and collecting” said Ted Wu, global head of vehicles and building sets at Mattel.

“With Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Toyota joining the lineup, we’re continuing to expand the Mattel Brick Shop garage to include some of the most iconic names in automotive design and history in a tailored and reimagined way.”

Mattel Brick Shop is Mattel’s elevated building sets brand created for adult builders and collectors designed to push boundaries and elevate the building experience. Through collaborations with partners, Mattel Brick Shop delivers buildable sets engineered with meticulous attention to accuracy, proportion and design detail.

Launched in 2025, Mattel Brick Shop introduces innovative features, materials and techniques some including metal parts and accessories that enhance realism. Fans can customize their rides with licensed decals and components, transforming iconic production vehicles into showcase-worthy builds.