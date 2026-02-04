Performance hydration takes off in South Africa’s bottled water market

Growing demand for wellness-focused hydration is reshaping both the global and South African Bottled Water market, with functional and vitamin-enhanced products emerging as a key growth trend. As consumers increasingly seek beverages offering added health benefits such as improved recovery, immunity support and sustained energy, manufacturers are accelerating innovation in nutrient-enriched formulations. This aligns with the broader shift toward healthier, low-sugar beverage alternatives that complement active lifestyles and daily wellbeing.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Bottled Water Industry Landscape Report 2026 carefully uncovers the global and local Bottled Water market, based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Bottled Water industry environment and its future.

In 2025, the global Bottled Water market is expected to reach an estimated value of approximately $292.7bn. Furthermore, the market is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, to reach a value of approximately $413.6bn in 2030, as illustrated in the graph below.

Graphics by Insight Survey

Source: Statista

In terms of the South African market, the local Bottled Water market increased by 53.4% from 2019 to 2024, and at a CAGR of 8.9%, over the same period. Moreover, the market is predicted to grow at a 10.1% CAGR for the 2024 to 2029 forecast period.

Globally, functional water categories continue to report strong growth as consumers seek value-added hydration tailored to different needs, including recovery, immunity, sustained energy and cognitive support. International brands are investing heavily in vitamin- and mineral-enriched formulations, zero-sugar enhancements, and performance-focused positioning.

In the United States, Coca-Cola launched Powerade Power Water, a zero-sugar, electrolyte-enhanced functional water designed to support everyday hydration and performance. In India, NEVAS Vitamin B12 H2O entered the market with a focus on mental clarity and cognitive support through targeted Vitamin B12 enrichment. These developments illustrate how international innovation is shaping consumer expectations worldwide.

Locally, functional Bottled Water is expanding across multiple fronts as South African consumers increasingly seek products that support energy, immunity, mental focus and active lifestyles. In March 2025, iPRO Hydrate launched in South Africa with vitamin- and electrolyte-enhanced waters containing Vitamin C and Vitamin B12. These products cater directly to consumers seeking low-sugar, nutrient-rich hydration aligned with fitness and daily wellness routines.

Similarly, aQuellé strengthened its functional positioning through four low-kilojoule Still Spring Water variants fortified with Vitamins B3, B5, B7 and B12. The range offers both flavour variety and enhanced nutritional support, appealing to consumers reducing sugary beverage intake while still seeking enjoyable, functional hydration.

South Africa’s functional Bottled Water segment is also benefitting from performance-driven innovation. THIRSTI SPORT, introduced by Thirsti South Africa in November 2025, offers natural spring water enriched with electrolytes and Vitamins B5, B6 and B12 and is available in four flavours. This range targets fitness-oriented South Africans looking for sustained energy, hydration and recovery support, reinforcing functional water’s appeal within the sports-hydration space.

Beyond traditional bottled formats, new local water solutions are emerging that indirectly support functional hydration through improved purity, accessibility and safety. Manzi Water’s fully automated refill store in Diepsloot delivers SANS 241-compliant purified water through IoT-enabled technology at fixed per-litre pricing. By offering safe, high-quality water at around R1 per litre, Manzi contributes to functional hydration accessibility, particularly in communities prioritising quality and reliability.

Premium-oriented brands are further elevating the functional segment by linking mineral composition, purity and performance to premium experiences. Mountain Falls, for example, expanded its packaging to include glass formats with a balanced pH 7 mineral profile rich in calcium and magnesium. These natural mineral attributes cater to consumers who associate specific mineral compositions with improved hydration quality and wellness benefits, adding a premium functional dimension to the category.

Overall, the rise of functional and vitamin-enhanced Bottled Water is closely tied to the broader premiumisation trend. As disposable incomes gradually recover and health-conscious behaviour strengthens, consumers are demonstrating a willingness to pay more for hydration that delivers tangible wellness benefits, improved performance, superior purity or added nutritional functionality.

