    Catch the Fifa World Cup Trophy live in South Africa

    The Coca‑Cola Company is inviting football fans in South Africa to see the most coveted Trophy in the world ahead of Fifa World Cup 26.
    20 Jan 2026
    20 Jan 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.coca-cola.com

    The Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca‑Cola will arrive in Johannesburg for two days on 30 and 31 January and Cape Town on 1 February, giving South African fans the chance to experience football's most desired prize, the Fifa World Cup Original Trophy.

    The Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca‑Cola returns to South Africa for the first time since it’s last visit to the country in 2018, marking the second stop on the continent after Egypt.

    “We’re excited to bring fans closer to the heart of the action with the Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca‑Cola. This year’s tour offers fans an incredible opportunity to experience the thrill and connection of football up close,” said Mickael Vinet, vice president, global assets, influencers and partnerships, The Coca‑Cola Company.

    “We are inviting fans to celebrate of the full spectrum of emotions one experiences when watching a football match, starting with building excitement and anticipation by bringing the Fifa World Cup™ Original Trophy to South Africa.”

    Fifa World Cup 26 is set to be the biggest yet — spanning three host nations, Canada, Mexico and The United, with more teams, more matches, and more celebrations than ever before.

    During its global journey, the Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca‑Cola will visit 30 Fifa Member Associations across 75 stops and more than 150 tour days, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the original Fifa World CupTrophy for themselves.

    “The Fifa World Cup Trophy is recognised around the world as the greatest symbol in sport, and Coca‑Cola is one of the world’s most recognised brands,” said Romy Gai, Fifa’s chief business officer.

    “For two decades, our partnership with Coca‑Cola has united fans and brought them the magic of the Fifa World Cup through the Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca‑Cola. Over five editions, the iconic trophy has visited 182 of our 211 member associations, and this tour will be particularly special—not only are we marking the 20th anniversary of the Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca‑Cola, but we are also preparing for the biggest Fifa World Cup in history, with three host nations: Canada, Mexico and the United States.”

    Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca‑Cola is also a platform to promote positive impact in local communities. For the Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour, The Coca‑Cola Company will work with local teams and bottling partners to support its sustainability initiatives, including packaging collection and recycling efforts.

    As a longstanding partner of Fifa, Coca‑Cola has the exclusive rights to the Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca‑Cola, giving thousands of fans across the globe the opportunity to see the most coveted Trophy in the world ahead of Fifa World Cup 26.

    The Coca‑Cola Company has had a relationship with Fifa since 1976 and has been an official sponsor of the Fifa World Cup since 1978.

