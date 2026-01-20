Take centre stage in your career: Live Music Lab 2026 opens applications

It began as a spark in 2024, a collaboration between Bassline and The French Institute of South Africa to open doors for aspiring music practitioners. Now, entering its third powerful year, the spark has become a flame.

The Live Music Lab has evolved into the cornerstone of Bassline’s training ecosystem, designed specifically for the dreamers who know that the real magic happens behind the artist.

Big partners, bigger opportunities

This year, the Live Music Lab is levelling up and presenting the 2026 edition in partnership with the National Arts Council (NAC), and the Music In Africa Foundation NEFCISA Programme.

This powerhouse alliance celebrates years of mutual support, collaboration, and a shared dedication to uplifting local talent. Together, they aren't just observing the live music industry; they are actively shaping its future and securing its national success.

The 2026 journey

For this cohort, 10 exceptional students will be selected to embark on an intensive, fully immersive 3-month journey—making this its most robust and comprehensive programme yet.

Applications open: 15 January 2026



Applications close: 15 February 2026



Classroom curriculum 60 hours begins: 2 March 2026 and ends 30 March



Practical work begins: 30 March 2026

Real work, real stages

Forget just sitting in a classroom. The Live Music Lab is an incubator for action. The curriculum blends essential theory with high-stakes practical live music experience. Students won’t just watch from the sidelines; they will be on the frontlines, gaining quality experience by producing three of the city's biggest musical moments:

April: Producing the Rhythmic Clash series.



April – June: Work on Bassline Artist Management



May: Africa Rising Music Conference



May: Working on the monumental Bassline Fest.



June: executing the vibrant Fête de la Musique.

By the time the curtain closes on this programme, students won't just be a student — they will be industry-ready, road-tested, and prepared to work anywhere in the music business.

Call for applications

This limited opportunity is open to proactive youths based in Johannesburg who are interested in gaining skills in event management, concert promotion, stage and backstage management, marketing within the music industry, and technical production.

If you answer “yes” to the questions below, then this developmental opportunity is for you:

Are you an 18 to 25-year-old resident of Johannesburg?

Are you unemployed and in need of entry-level industry experience?

Matric certificate is compulsory.

Do you live in Johannesburg?

Are you a solution-driven team player with creative industry interests?



What to expect

Learners will participate in sessions introducing them to the music business. This will broadly cover South African live music development and an overview of the live music ecosystem; the different career opportunities in the sector, and how to network efficiently with music industry professionals.

These sessions will be followed by training in focused modules chosen based on the organic strengths and interests of the learner. Detailed in-depth knowledge of the ecosystem will be gained from an experienced professional, paired with the chance of shadowing team members in their different functions on the day and in the build-up to the events.

Applications are now open and will close on 15 February 2026 or until the first 100 applications are received.

Apply now!