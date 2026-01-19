Liverpool FC and Tommy Hilfiger redefine football fashion partnerships

Liverpool FC has announced Tommy Hilfiger as an official global partner is the brand’s first step into club football, a milestone for Hilfiger in its continued exposure in world sport.

This is not a kit deal, not a training wear agreement, and not a logo-driven sponsorship, but a partnership built around off-pitch presentation, seasonal collections, and the way players and staff are dressed when football’s cameras linger outside the match.

A partnership focused on off-pitch identity

According to the club and brand, the collaboration will include Tommy Hilfiger’s seasonal wardrobe of essentials, denim, dress-casual ‘New York’ collections, accessories, footwear, and co-branded capsules, all designed to appear across campaigns, selected matchdays, and global storytelling moments.

Tommy Hilfiger himself leaned heavily into heritage and belief when explaining the partnership, saying he has always been inspired by sports icons, teams with deep fan roots, and stories shaped by belief, resilience and pride, qualities he directly linked to Liverpool’s history and supporter culture.

Those are familiar words in football marketing, but Liverpool’s commercial team has earned enough trust to use them without provoking immediate scepticism, largely because the club has been disciplined about where and how it commercialises itself over the past decade.

Player buy-in and visual storytelling

Virgil van Dijk’s contribution to the announcement was brief and predictable, noting that players are excited to see the collaboration come to life and bring together fashion, culture and heritage, yet its inclusion still matters because player buy-in is no longer optional in partnerships that trade on authenticity.

The visual roll-out makes that clear, with men’s first-team players and women’s team representatives styled head-to-toe, not as anonymous mannequins but as recognisable figures, reinforcing the idea that this deal lives in personality as much as product.

Matchday moments beyond the pitch

Ben Latty, Liverpool’s chief commercial officer, framed the partnership as a way to explore a different side of matchday and the moments around it, which is perhaps the most revealing line in the entire release.

For supporters who follow Liverpool week in week out, that phrasing lands differently than generic sponsorship talk, because they know how much meaning now sits in arrivals, travel fits, tunnel moments and the off-pitch imagery that circulates social media.

Football clubs as global media brands

The public framing positions this as fashion meeting football in a natural evolution, yet that framing is incomplete without acknowledging how clubs like Liverpool now operate closer to global media brands than traditional sporting institutions.

Liverpool do not need Tommy Hilfiger to sell shirts, and Hilfiger does not need football to manufacture credibility, but both benefit from co-owning moments where football already commands attention without asking for it.

Formalising an existing cultural shift

Over recent seasons, elite clubs have learned that some of the most valuable exposure often happens before kick-off or after full-time, when players are framed as individuals rather than components of a system, and when sponsors can attach meaning without disrupting performance.

This is where the partnership feels less like innovation and more like formalisation, giving structure to something that was already happening informally through player styling, personal deals and social imagery.

Community signalling and cultural credit

The charitable element, involving the donation of the oversized Anfield flag fabric to the Silly Goose Foundation for repurposing and fundraising, softens the commercial edges and reinforces community messaging, but it also shows how carefully these launches are now choreographed.

It would be easy to dismiss that as cosmetic, yet Liverpool’s ability to stage these gestures without triggering backlash reflects how much cultural credit the club has built with its supporters.

What comes next will matter most

Tommy Hilfiger’s broader sports history, from working with individual athletes across tennis and motorsport to sponsoring teams in Formula One and SailGP, provides useful context, but club football operates on different emotional terrain, where identity is inherited rather than chosen.

What matters is what follows, whether Liverpool continues to protect the boundary between football performance and commercial presentation, using partnerships like this to extend reach without diluting meaning.

If that balance holds, this deal will be remembered for how confidently Liverpool continues to define what football looks like beyond the pitch, and for Tommy Hilfigure, how the brand continuously navigates its way around key global sports authentically.

