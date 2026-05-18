The Racket Club launches music strategy agency

From mismatched artist collaborations to campaigns that come across as forced or inauthentic, a clear gap still exists between brands and music culture.

The Racket Club's music studio. Source: Supplied.

Closing the gap

Brands are increasingly recognising the cultural power of music, yet many still get music marketing wrong. Now a new agency aims to close that gap.

The Racket Club has launched The Racket Club Music Division, Africa’s first specialist music-strategy agency dedicated to helping brands navigate the intersection between music, culture and marketing.

The agency works with brands and agencies to develop music partnerships, sonic identities and music-led campaigns from concept through to execution, helping brands collaborate with artists, labels and cultural communities in ways that are both culturally authentic and commercially effective.

Heemal Gangaram. Source: Supplied.

“Music is one of the most powerful cultural connectors between brands and audiences, but too often brands treat it as an afterthought,” says Heemal Gangaram, who will lead The Racket Club Music Division. “The music industry operates very differently from the corporate

world. If you don’t understand how artists, labels and management structures work, or how music culture evolves, it becomes very easy to misread the space.”

Gangaram’s experience spans both music production and brand partnerships. He co-founded Ganja Beatz, producing for artists including Cassper Nyovest, Riky Rick, PHFAT and Kyle Deutsch, and has worked on campaigns for brands including Budweiser, Samsung, MTV Base and Cell C. He was also involved in the Riky Rick Foundation’s Stronger campaign, which won international recognition including a Cannes Lions award.

The idea for the agency emerged through discussions between Gangaram and Grant Pleming, founder of The Racket Club, who has spent more than two decades working across the music and creative industries, including building an independent record label and developing music projects both locally and internationally.

“We kept seeing the same pattern - brands want to be part of music culture because of its reach and influence, but they often approach it without a deep understanding of how the industry works,” says Pleming.

“Heemal and I are music people first. This agency comes from a genuine passion for the culture and a belief that brands can engage with it in far more meaningful ways.”

Unlike talent agencies, The Racket Club Music Division does not represent artists, allowing the team to advise brands independently while drawing on a wide network of relationships across the music ecosystem from artists and producers to labels, promoters and creative communities.

“Our role is not to push a particular roster,” Pleming says. “It’s to bring the right people together and build partnerships that make sense culturally, creatively and commercially.”

When evaluating partnerships, the agency considers factors such as cultural alignment, audience fit, the role the artist will play in the campaign, creative output and how success will be measured.

Emotional connections

The launch also reflects a broader shift in brand marketing as audiences become increasingly sceptical of traditional advertising. “People don’t connect with logos the way they used to,” Gangaram says. “Music creates emotional connections. When brands work with artists in the right way, it can build trust and relevance in ways traditional marketing can’t.”

Looking ahead, the agency believes music will play an even greater role in brand marketing as companies invest more in artist partnerships, music ownership and sonic identity.

“As AI increases the amount of content being produced, original human-led music and culture will become even more valuable,” Gangaram says.

“The brands that understand this and work with artists authentically, will be the ones that stand out.”

For Pleming, the launch reflects The Racket Club’s broader ambition to operate at the intersection of culture, creativity and strategy. “Music has always been one of the most powerful cultural forces in the world,” he says. “Our role is to help brands participate in that culture in a way that is credible, thoughtful and genuinely collaborative.”