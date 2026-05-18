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    Why brands must humanise the AI narrative to preserve consumer trust

    As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries at speed, brands are under growing pressure not just to adopt AI, but to manage how it is perceived. According to Mandy Davis, managing director at Penquin, the conversation around AI is no longer just about capability, it’s about trust.
    Issued by Penquin
    18 May 2026
    18 May 2026
    Why brands must humanise the AI narrative to preserve consumer trust

    Mandy argues that while AI presents undeniable opportunities for efficiency, creativity and scale, it is equally accompanied by scepticism, fear and misunderstanding among consumers. “Brands often focus heavily on what AI can do, but far less on how it makes people feel,” she explains. “That’s where the real reputational risk lies.”

    Public sentiment around AI remains complex. Concerns about job displacement, data privacy, misinformation and the erosion of human creativity continue to dominate headlines. She notes that in this environment, silence or passive adoption can be just as damaging as missteps. “If brands are using AI and not communicating about it transparently, they leave space for assumptions, and those assumptions are rarely positive.”

    Mandy explains that perception management should be treated as a strategic priority, not an afterthought. This means proactively shaping the narrative, rather than reacting to it. “Brands need to clearly articulate why they are using AI, how it benefits their customers, and where human oversight still plays a role. It’s about reassurance as much as innovation.”

    Importantly, Mandy highlights that authenticity remains critical. Attempts to over-polish or obscure AI usage can quickly backfire in an era where audiences are increasingly savvy. “Consumers don’t expect perfection, they expect honesty. Acknowledging both the benefits and the limitations of AI builds far more credibility than trying to position it as a flawless solution.”

    She also points to the opportunity for brands to lead with values. By demonstrating responsible AI use, whether through ethical guidelines, transparent data practices, or maintaining a human-first approach, companies can actively shift perception from fear to trust. “There is a real opportunity for brands to become educators in this space, helping audiences understand AI rather than fear it.”

    For the communications industry in particular, Mandy believes the role of storytelling has never been more important. “AI is often positioned as something abstract or technical. Strong, human-centred storytelling can bridge that gap, making it relatable and less intimidating.”

    Ultimately, Mandy concludes that managing the perception of AI is not about spin, it’s about stewardship. “The brands that will succeed are those that recognise AI isn’t just a technological shift, it’s a cultural one. And culture is shaped by how people feel. If you can manage that thoughtfully, you don’t just protect your brand, you strengthen it.”

    As AI continues to evolve, so too must the way brands communicate about it. Because in a landscape defined by rapid change, trust remains the most valuable currency of all.

    Read more: consumer trust, brand trust
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    Penquin
    Penquin is an independent, mid-sized integrated marketing agency nestled in Johannesburg, with a team of insightful and creative individuals at its core. Established in 2000, our two-decade journey has seen us become a driving force behind the growth of several market-leading brands.
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