K-Way vs knockoffs: The hidden cost of fake fashion in SA

Counterfeit fashion is often treated as harmless imitation, but the impact runs far deeper. Fake goods don’t just affect brands, they put real pressure on local manufacturing, employment, and consumer trust in South Africa.

Brand ambassador and Springbok legend Pieter-Steph du Toit in his beloved K-Way puffer. Image supplied

At almost any airport in the world, if you’re looking for the boarding gate for a flight to South Africa, the unofficial advice is simple: follow the sea of K-Way puffers. Or so the joke goes.

Humour aside, the iconic puffer jacket has become a true South African winter staple. Its popularity has cemented K-Way, a brand under the Cape Union Mart Group, as one of the country’s most recognisable outdoor apparel brands.

However, with that cultural relevance has also come a growing wave of knockoffs, as counterfeiters attempt to capitalise on the brand’s recognisability and consumer trust.

But behind every authentic K-Way product is extensive investment in research, technical innovation and quality assurance - a level of testing, development and performance validation that counterfeiters simply cannot replicate.

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but the reverse is true when the true cost of counterfeit retail is calculated.

South Africa’s illicit goods industry is estimated to cost the local economy billions of rands, but it’s impossible to put a price on the damage it can cause to legitimate retailers.

The real cost of counterfeits

Consumers typically purchase counterfeit products for one of two reasons: either knowingly, understanding that a product at that price point is unlikely to be authentic but viewing the discount as too good to ignore, or naively, deceived by the counterfeit’s close resemblance to the genuine item.

There’s very little that can be done to protect consumers who are willing to sacrifice quality and authenticity for a cheaper price tag, but it’s the unsuspecting buyer who creates the greatest reputational risk for brands.

Counterfeit products are often peddled via informal traders and market stalls, as well as, to an increasing extent, through third-party e-commerce platforms and social media marketplaces, where the images used online are often legitimate product photos taken from verified retailers.

In many cases, consumers only realise they’ve purchased a knockoff once it arrives at their doorstep.

However, the impact of counterfeit retail extends beyond lost revenue and reputational harm. It also threatens the livelihoods of hardworking employees – a particularly significant concern for the Cape Union Mart Group, which manufactures K-Way products locally in Cape Town and employs more than 900 people across its manufacturing and distribution operations.

Choosing authentic products means investing in quality, and supporting an entire local ecosystem of designers, manufacturers, warehouse teams, retail staff and supply chain partners whose continued employment depends on trusted South African brands.

Protecting brands like K-Way is therefore about far more than protecting a logo; it’s about protecting the local jobs and specialised skills that the industry sustains.

Why trusted brands become targets

Counterfeiters are typically drawn to brands that are instantly recognisable and carry aspirational value, which makes legendary items like the K-Way puffer jacket, or the brand’s equally popular softshell jackets and beanies, particularly vulnerable to imitation.

And in many ways, the persistent challenge of knockoffs is also a reflection of just how deeply embedded K-Way’s products have become in South Africa’s culture.

Over the years, K-Way has built a reputation among South Africans for dependable quality, durability and practicality, qualities that are particularly relevant in a country where the winter season can bring both rain and sunshine in the space of an hour.

That reputation is hard-earned and the result of significant investment in product development and innovation, with our products designed to withstand harsh real-world conditions rather than short-term fashion trends.

This means that while counterfeiters may be able to imitate the appearance of a K-Way puffer jacket, they cannot replicate the proprietary Thermadown and Hydroguard technologies that deliver the warmth, durability and weather resistance that earned the product a much-loved place in consumers’ wardrobes for reasons that go far beyond aesthetics.

How to spot a “Fauxffer”

As winter shopping season gets underway, knowing how to spot the difference between a genuine K-Way product and a knockoff has never mattered more.

Here are a few simple ways to avoid a “Fauxffer” and make sure the item you’re buying is the real deal:

Inspect the branding carefully: Authentic K-Way puffers feature a high-quality heat-transfer logo. Counterfeit products often give themselves away through embroidered logos, distorted sizing, incorrect placement or inconsistencies in the font and branding. Check the stitching and finishing: Close attention to the finer details can reveal a knockoff. Look out for loose threads, puckering at the seams, uneven panelling and unbranded, low-quality zips or trims. Evaluate the materials and insulation: Premium materials are a hallmark of authentic K-Way products, which combine lightweight construction with warmth, durability and ethically-sourced down insulation. Counterfeit jackets may feel stiff or plasticky to the touch and often use low-quality synthetic insulation that creates clumping. Review the tags and packaging: Missing product information, spelling errors, low-quality labels or generic packaging can all indicate a knockoff. Put it to the real test: “If you’re still unsure, stand outside with the puffer on. If it’s below ten degrees and you feel the cold, you know you’ve been sold!”



Above all, the best way to ensure you’re purchasing an authentic K-Way product is to only buy directly from the official Cape Union Mart online store or from one of our many physical retail outlets located across the country.