Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Pareto LimitedDentsuHeineken BeveragesBidvest MobilityBizcommunity.comShift Social DevelopmentLGEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Design & Manufacturing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Voting, Popcorn & Cheese, Elections and More with Mpho Popps

Voting, Popcorn & Cheese, Elections and More with Mpho Popps

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The science behind K-Way's success

    12 Apr 2024
    12 Apr 2024
    The locally designed and manufactured K-Way brand remains well known amongst outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, and travellers alike for its quality and versatility. Today, the brand shares insights into the technology they have invested in and carefully curated, to ensure that their products remain fit for purpose and provide consumers with the best possible quality.
    Source:
    Source: www.instagram.com

    Namely, K-Way is making use of hydroguard, thermadown and thermalator technology in its insulated puffers, waterproof jackets, and fleece products, all with a specific purpose.

    Hydroguard is essentially an impenetrable water-resistant barrier that ensures the jacket keeps wearers dry and comfortable, no matter the elements.

    Justin Thomas, brand manager at K-Way explains that this hydro-repellent technology provides longevity to the garment. The trade-marked technology not only provides superior warmth, but also offers a level of durability which will allow you to get a longer wear out of your apparel – counteracting the fast-fashion trends that we are seeing filling up our landfills.

    “Sustainability is core to our product strategy and brand essence”.

    Thomas notes that the brand’s thermadown is also certified cruelty-free and ethically sourced.

    “We are the only brand in Africa using Re:Down, which is an ethically sourced sustainable down fill. Re:Down is a recycled down and feather fill extracted from post-consumer goods. It can be re-used as filling material in pillows, duvets, and jackets.”

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “Boasting a 650-fill power and a 90:10 fill ratio – the Thermadown technology promises to deliver superior warmth without compromising on the weight or compressibility. Essentially, we guarantee that no other down will keep you as warm as ours – whilst not restricting your ability to conquer the cold in the outdoors – whether in the metro or on the mountain.”

    Meanwhile, K-Ways thermalator technology means its fleece products trap body heat to ensure continuous warmth for the wearer.

    “This technology also includes a patented anti-pill finish, to ensure that the garment stays looking new for longer. This is an important factor for the South African consumer, as they want to ensure they are making smart investments into quality garments,” says Thomas.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The fleece is specifically designed and tested to ISO standards, locally.

    “These unique, patented technologies have been our most important investment - as we have seen significant shifts in the consumer path to purchase. Consumers are facing mounting financial pressure, and therefore are carefully considering each purchase they make - prioritising quality and sustainability. We remain dedicated to innovation within the K-Way brand, ensuring that each of our products is a worthwhile investment for our customers,” concludes Thomas.

    Read more: Cape Union Mart, K-Way, outdoor apparel
    NextOptions

    Related

    Cape Union Mart to open in Langebaan Laguna Mall
    Cape Union Mart to open in Langebaan Laguna Mall
    26 Mar 2024
    Cape Union Mart launches reimagined iconic 1995 South African rugby jersey
    Cape Union Mart launches reimagined iconic 1995 South African rugby jersey
    31 Aug 2023
    Source: Supplied
    Cape Union Mart Group relaunches loyalty programme
    17 Nov 2022
    Cape Union Mart Group launches design studio to drive localisation
    Cape Union Mart Group launches design studio to drive localisation
     7 Oct 2022
    Source:
    All about this year's Banff Film Festival!
    7 Oct 2022
    Yvon Chouinard, Patagonia founder. Source: Patagonia
    Patagonia founder gives company away - 'Earth is now our only shareholder'
    16 Sep 2022
    WATCH: Cape Union Mart's Odile Hufkie on The Adventure Film Challenge
    Cape Union MartWATCH: Cape Union Mart's Odile Hufkie on The Adventure Film Challenge
    FrontierCo launches new retailer Destinations Outdoor and Travel
    FrontierCo launches new retailer Destinations Outdoor and Travel
    11 Apr 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz