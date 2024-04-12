The science behind K-Way's success

The locally designed and manufactured K-Way brand remains well known amongst outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, and travellers alike for its quality and versatility. Today, the brand shares insights into the technology they have invested in and carefully curated, to ensure that their products remain fit for purpose and provide consumers with the best possible quality.

Namely, K-Way is making use of hydroguard, thermadown and thermalator technology in its insulated puffers, waterproof jackets, and fleece products, all with a specific purpose.

Hydroguard is essentially an impenetrable water-resistant barrier that ensures the jacket keeps wearers dry and comfortable, no matter the elements.

Justin Thomas, brand manager at K-Way explains that this hydro-repellent technology provides longevity to the garment. The trade-marked technology not only provides superior warmth, but also offers a level of durability which will allow you to get a longer wear out of your apparel – counteracting the fast-fashion trends that we are seeing filling up our landfills.

“Sustainability is core to our product strategy and brand essence”.

Thomas notes that the brand’s thermadown is also certified cruelty-free and ethically sourced.

“We are the only brand in Africa using Re:Down, which is an ethically sourced sustainable down fill. Re:Down is a recycled down and feather fill extracted from post-consumer goods. It can be re-used as filling material in pillows, duvets, and jackets.”

Image supplied

“Boasting a 650-fill power and a 90:10 fill ratio – the Thermadown technology promises to deliver superior warmth without compromising on the weight or compressibility. Essentially, we guarantee that no other down will keep you as warm as ours – whilst not restricting your ability to conquer the cold in the outdoors – whether in the metro or on the mountain.”

Meanwhile, K-Ways thermalator technology means its fleece products trap body heat to ensure continuous warmth for the wearer.

“This technology also includes a patented anti-pill finish, to ensure that the garment stays looking new for longer. This is an important factor for the South African consumer, as they want to ensure they are making smart investments into quality garments,” says Thomas.

Image supplied

The fleece is specifically designed and tested to ISO standards, locally.

“These unique, patented technologies have been our most important investment - as we have seen significant shifts in the consumer path to purchase. Consumers are facing mounting financial pressure, and therefore are carefully considering each purchase they make - prioritising quality and sustainability. We remain dedicated to innovation within the K-Way brand, ensuring that each of our products is a worthwhile investment for our customers,” concludes Thomas.