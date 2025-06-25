Inside Cape Union Mart’s sustainability philosophy

The Cape Union Mart Group (CUM) is committed to becoming the flagship for sustainable outdoor apparel and equipment in Southern Africa.

The Group’s two manufacturing facilities and distribution centres are emblematic of CUM’s core sustainability philosophy, which prioritises a commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle in order to limit waste and environmental impact.

The group’s factories together employ 700 staff and an additional 220 people through CMT suppliers, and produce nearly one million outdoor and fashion garments a year.

Alongside the distribution centres, these factories are reducing both their environmental impact and costs through conscientious sourcing, waste-reduction and energy-efficiency initiatives.

At the group’s distribution centres, 95% of the approximately 25 tonnes of waste produced monthly is recycled. Cartons and pallets are purchased second-hand, and cartons are returned for reuse from stores – saving the equivalent of 3,387 trees over the past year.

Once the cartons are no longer fit for their original purpose they are shredded into packaging material to protect breakables. This, alongside other initiatives, has resulted in 99% reduction in plastic use at the online distribution centre.

Every scrap of material that enters the Group’s facilities is used. Paper waste is immediately collected and sent for recycling. Fabric offcuts are either reused in the production of other items or donated to up-cycling and re-use partners. Unused Perspex material from patternmaking is reformed into useful tools for the Group’s retail stores.

The group’s materials strategy focuses on extending the lifespan of fabrics and products, sourcing from reputable, ethical, and accreditable suppliers, incorporating recycled materials without compromising quality, and accounting for the full lifecycle of products.

Fourty-four percent of the group’s K-Way range is created using sustainable materials, including recycled down (with a 97% reclamation rate), recycled polyester, pineapple leather alternative, recycled rubber, sustainably sourced cotton, and repreve (100% recycled from plastic bottles).

Suppliers’ sustainability credentials are carefully evaluated, and supply-chain accountability and certification are used to ensure the traceability of raw materials and compliance with regulations, while the performance characteristics of recycled materials are carefully tested for functionality, quality and safety.

The group collaborates with the United Nations Environmental Programme to assess its per-garment carbon footprint.

Cape Union Mart runs a product-repair service to make products new again, extending product lifespan and encouraging reuse. Customer returns are repaired if possible, sold as seconds at outlet stores, or are otherwise offered to staff or donated. Used furniture from revamped retail stores is reused in other locations if possible, and donated for distribution to the needy if not.

The group follows a similar strategy in respect of energy and water use. Twenty-five percent of the electricity used at its K-Way factory is derived from rooftop solar, while energy-efficiency measures, including LED lighting and optimised machinery, reduce electrical demand. Facility designs incorporate natural lighting and insulation to minimise HVAC requirements.

The factories’ annual potable water consumption has been reduced by approximately 60%, equivalent to roughly 1.5 million litres. A groundwater well has been constructed to reduce municipal water consumption and reduce costs, and wastewater disposal is carefully monitored for compliance with regulations.

Sustainability is integrated into core procurement and operational decisions. Cross-functional sustainability teams ensure alignment with business goals, and progress is tracked through regular assessments and reporting across departments.

In an industry where environmental impact and sustainability credentials are increasingly scrutinised, Cape Union Mart's approach demonstrates that environmental responsibility and business performance can be complementary objectives.

The Cape Union Mart Group’s sustainability strategy is driven by a commitment to reducing costs and environmental impact, and to living up to its customers’ expectations for product durability and environment custodianship.

The group’s approach illustrates how traditional manufacturing and retail operations can be transformed through deliberate, practical sustainability measures and a commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle.