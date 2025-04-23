K-Way Elements partners with Gerber & Co for limited-edition winter capsule

K-Way Elements has partnered with Gerber & Co, a Namaqualand based Merino wool brand creating a limited-edition winter capsule that celebrates the spirit of South African craftsmanship and sustainability.

Image supplied

The Gerber & Co x K-Way Elements collaboration is proudly worn by Springbok rugby player Pieter-Steph du Toit whose deep connection to the outdoors and love for South Africa brings soul and strength to this collaboration.

What began as a casual encounter between Philip Krawitz, Cape Union Mart’s executive chairman and Stefan Gerber has transformed into a movement that bridges the gap between rural farming communities and urban consumers who value sustainability and craftsmanship.

The K-Way Elements x Gerber & Co winter capsule is built for South Africans who embrace both adventure and everyday life.

The collection includes a standout piece: The Toughest Puffer which steps up the traditional winter jacket with its rugged design, filled with locally sourced Merino wool instead of down.

This innovative puffer doesn’t just offer warmth - it’s built to last, providing moisture-wicking, odour-resistant properties and easy-care durability, perfect for life in the South African outdoors.

The collection is designed to withstand the elements and adapt to any environment. Its durability and functional design make it the ideal companion for those who transition seamlessly from tough work in the fields to hiking in Drakensberg on the weekend, without compromising on style or performance.

"When we talk about local, we mean it at every step, from the hands that shear the wool to the hands that sew the final stitch," says Susan Cherry, head of product at Cape Union Mart.

“Every piece in this collection is proudly made in South Africa, This full-circle commitment to local production is not only about creating jobs - it’s also about supporting a circular

economy where the wool never leaves the country, ensuring the value chain remains in South Africa.”

Craft and connection

The K-Way Elements x Gerber & Co collaboration is not just about garments; it’s a celebration of local empowerment. With each stitch and every fibre, this collection brings together the diversity of the South African landscape and the skill of its people.

From the farmers who nurture the sheep to the factory workers who produce the garments, it’s a testament to the talent, pride, and hard work that drive South Africa forward.

Mike Elliot, CEO of Cape Union Mart says "This collaboration is rooted in purpose, It’s about honouring the people behind the product - the farmers, the makers, the communities - and showing what’s possible when local passion meets innovation. That’s the heart of everything we do here [at Cape Union Mart]."

“This collaboration speaks to everything I stand for - hard work, pride in where you come from, and respect for nature,” says Pieter-Steph du Toit.

“It’s not just gear. It’s a reminder that local is powerful, and that when we invest in our own people and land, we create something truly meaningful.”

The K-Way Elements x Gerber & Co limited collection will be available exclusively at select Cape Union Mart stores and online.