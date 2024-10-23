Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

RAPT Creative AgencyNinety9centsJockey South AfricaRainbow ChickenVolpesEcommerce CounselNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    K-Way and Sealand partner to launch exclusive sustainable collection

    23 Oct 2024
    23 Oct 2024
    K-Way, the locally produced outdoor and technical gear brand, has collaborated with Sealand, a globally recognised brand known for its innovative use of upcycled materials to launch an exclusive collection...
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Together, the two brands have launched an exclusive collection that fuses commitment to local production and sustainability.

    This partnership is a significant step in both brands’ journey toward offering eco-conscious products without compromising on quality, style, or performance. The K-Way x Sealand collection is made from recycled materials, aligning with both brands’ ethos of protecting the environment while delivering functional, adventure-ready gear.

    The K-Way x Sealand collection will offer a variety of products including backpacks, cross body bags and apparel, designed for outdoor enthusiasts and travellers who value both sustainability and high performance.

    Every item is carefully crafted using repurposed materials, ensuring that the collection contributes to reducing environmental impact while offering durability and style.

    "We are incredibly excited about this collaboration with Sealand," says Mike Elliott, CEO of Cape Union Mart.

    "At K-Way, we are always looking for ways to innovate and push the boundaries of sustainable fashion. This collection perfectly embodies that vision while staying true to our core values of quality, reliability, and adventure.”

    “Sealand has always been about upcycling and creating conscious products that inspire a movement,” says Jasper Eales, co-founder and creative director of Sealand. “Partnering with K-Way allows us to expand that vision to a broader audience, while showcasing how style and sustainability can coexist.”

    The K-Way x Sealand collection will be available online and in selected Cape Union Mart and Sealand stores from 1 November 2024.

    With sustainability at the forefront of this collaboration, quantities will be limited to maintain exclusivity and encourage mindful purchasing

    Read more: sustainable fashion, Mike Elliott, K-Way, Jasper Eales, Sealand
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz