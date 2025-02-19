Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Sustainable trends take center stage at allfashion sourcing Cape Town 2025

    Allfashion sourcing Cape Town 2025, the fashion and textile trade event, returns to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 8-10 July 2025, with a renewed commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic growth through local and continental collaboration.
    4 Jul 2025
    4 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This year’s edition is proudly supported by the City of Cape Town, with IDC (Industrial Development Corporation) as headline sponsor, and Nedbank as sponsor of the Celebration of Fashion.

    The event is a vital marketplace for designers, manufacturers, retailers, and innovators seeking to connect, collaborate and co-create the future of fashion in Africa.

    “The City, via the Enterprise and Investment Department within the Economic Growth Directorate, is proud to participate in and drive activations that have clear economic spin-offs and put a spotlight on Cape Town's vibrant creative economy. Events such as allfashion sourcing centre the bold, forward-looking designers that will shape the trends of tomorrow,” said Alderman James Vos, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth.

    What to expect...

    Keynote: Reimagining Textile Manufacturing: Local Innovation for Global Trade Resilience

    Speaker: Mark Goliath, IDC

    How can South African textile manufacturers adapt to global trade shifts? IDC explores strategies to boost efficiency, reduce waste, and advance sustainability, positioning South Africa as a competitive global player.

    Panel: From Waste to Worth – Building a Circular Fashion Economy in South Africa and Beyond

    This panel will unpack circular design, regenerative practices, and the role of indigenous materials. With insights from GreenCape’s proposed industry pact and international case studies from Ghana to France, it outlines a bold path forward for African fashion.

    Keynote: Unlocking Local Potential – Advancing SA Manufacturing for 65% Local Sourcing by 2030

    Speaker: Courtney Barnes, Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster

    Explore how South Africa can achieve the R-CTFL Masterplan’s goals through investment in agile, tech-forward, and sustainable production, supported by shared learning, solar energy, and smart partnerships.

    Keynote: Trend Colour Forecast

    Speaker: Alette Winkler

    As one of the country’s leading colour and trend specialists, Alette Winkler unpacks seasonal insights and global inspirations, offering a lens into what’s next for fashion and interiors across Africa.

    Panel & Fashion Showcase: The AFS Range

    A spotlight on the AFS Designer Range, featuring some of the continent’s most exciting fashion talent. This panel introduces the creative minds behind the collections and their commitment to heritage, innovation, and sustainability.

    Keynote: Fighting Fakes – Protecting Local Creativity and Industry Through Authentic South African Fashion

    Speaker: Eustace Mashimbye, Proudly South African

    Counterfeit fashion costs the economy billions. This keynote unpacks the impact of fakes and how Buy Local campaigns and ethical procurement are critical to protecting South Africa’s creative and cultural assets.

    Panel: Local is Lekker? Navigating Localisation and Retail Realities

    Host: Michael Lawrence, NCRF

    Amidst currency volatility and import reliance, this panel explores the business case for localisation, revealing the shared challenges and opportunities for SA retailers and manufacturers.

    Young Designer Competition 2025

    A platform for emerging talent, the Young Designer Competition continues to be a highlight of the show. Open to students and recent graduates, this initiative empowers the next generation with visibility, prizes exceeding R270,000, and a legal and business support package sponsored by ENSafrica.

    Celebration of Fashion

    Sponsored by Nedbank, this signature event features a curated fashion showcase of established and emerging designers. A celebration of African creativity, this runway experience brings together bold silhouettes, innovative textiles and stories woven from across the continent.

    For more, visit www.allfashionsourcing.com

