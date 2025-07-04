The rise of mixed-use precincts: future-proofing South African cities

South African cities are at a tipping point, shaped by the forces of technology, sustainability imperatives, hybrid work, and shifting human behaviour. As traditional commercial nodes lose their grip on the 9-to-5 economy, a new urban model is gaining ground—one that favours proximity, integration and purpose.

Source: Supplied. Bryce O’Donnell, managing director of Abcon Developments.

Known as the “15-minute city,” this approach reimagines urban life by clustering living, working, retail and recreation within walkable, connected precincts. For businesses, developers and city planners, it’s more than a trend—it’s a blueprint for future-proofing our cities, unlocking productivity, and building commercial resilience in a rapidly changing world.

The benefits for residents are obvious. But for businesses, investors and developers, the opportunity runs deeper. Mixed-use precincts that incorporate residential, office, retail and recreational spaces are not only enhancing quality of life, but also transforming the value proposition of commercial property itself.

As these mixed-use environments reshape how we experience cities, they are also redefining the expectations of the modern workplace—shifting the emphasis from isolated office blocks to connected, lifestyle-oriented locations.

A smarter way to work

Location is about ease of movement, flexible spaces, and the lifestyle infrastructure that supports the working day. A mix that offers employees gyms, lunch spots, green spaces, and essential retail within walking distance is a powerful recruitment and retention tool. For leadership teams balancing operational efficiency with talent attraction, location matters more than ever—and it must now do more.

Proximity matters, and the commercial sector is taking note. Developments designed around walkability and access are reducing the daily burden of traffic, encouraging health and wellbeing, and unlocking hours of lost productivity. They are also proving more resilient, as businesses rethink their spatial footprints and employees expect more from the office than just desks and meeting rooms.

Lessons from local precincts

We’re already seeing this shift take shape across our metros. Just five minutes from Sandton’s CBD, Sandton Gate integrates office, residential, retail and green space in a layout designed to be as functional as it is future-focused. Set along the Braamfontein Spruit, its walkability and lifestyle offerings challenge the traditional corporate zone and highlight the power of blending work and leisure in meaningful ways.

In Midrand, a different but equally compelling example emerges. Hertford Office Park offers high-quality commercial space with flexible building formats, while nearby Waterfall Walk meets the everyday needs of workers and local residents through curated retail. Importantly, these two nodes function as a coherent unit, shaped by both necessity and foresight and designed to ease congestion on network roads and reduce the environmental footprint of daily commutes.

This model doesn’t seek to replace urban centres. Rather, it strengthens them by creating functional pockets that support people and productivity - micro-cities within cities.

Rethinking value

From an investment perspective, mixed-use developments provide a more resilient asset class. They generate consistent footfall beyond 9 to 5, diversify revenue streams and create built-in customer bases for on-site retailers and service providers. Their “stickiness” or reasons people want to be there, come from quality architecture and thoughtful integration of everyday conveniences.

Critically, they also hold long-term appeal for environmentally conscious businesses. Consolidated footprints, access to public transport and sustainability certifications all speak to ESG priorities that are rising up boardroom agendas.

What’s clear is that this is an urban shift being accelerated by technology, sustainability goals, hybrid work models and evolving human behaviour. South African metros, with their spatial inequality, traffic congestion and infrastructure pressure, are uniquely positioned to benefit from precinct-style development.

But success will require aligned thinking between developers, businesses and city planners. Precincts must be curated with intent, managed proactively and designed around real human needs, not just property yields.

For commercial tenants seeking relevance, agility and a lifestyle edge, the 15-minute city is already proving to be a strong proposition. It’s about how places work for people. Mixed-use precincts - when thoughtfully developed - create value, build community and anchor a more resilient kind of growth. In doing so, they represent the future of South African cities.