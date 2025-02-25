Subscribe & Follow
Africa Textile Talks returns under the theme 'Thread with Care'
Co-produced by Twyg (South Africa) and Imiloa Collective (Mauritius), the event brings together African designers, manufacturers, sustainability experts, and innovators to explore how fashion can become a force for regeneration and care.
The theme of the 2025 summit – Thread with Care – will also be reflected in a week-long exhibition of natural, innovative African fibres and textiles at Church House in Cape Town city centre, and Twyg founder Jackie May says it’s all about understanding the potential of the textile industry as a force for positive change.
“By sharing the work of industry pioneers, sustainability experts, practitioners and artisans, we can help shift the textile, craft and fashion sectors and influence a move towards more nature-friendly consumption and production,” she May.
“Collective action is needed. No one person, brand or company can do it on their own.”
Priya Ramkissoon, the founder of Imiloa Collective, says the summit is an opportunity to help shape the future of African textiles and circular design, an approach that aims to eliminate waste and keep materials in use for as long as possible.
“We’ll be exploring ideas at the intersection of fashion, craft, culture, sustainability and the circular economy, aiming to build the growing African community of changemakers, and inspiring partnerships, creative solutions and long-term impact,” she says.
Reshaping the future
Africa Textile Talks 2025 begins on 29 July with a day of conversations exploring how circular design, recycling systems and extended producer responsibility policies can reshape the future of fashion and textiles.
Speakers and panellists will include:
Wool will be the focus on 30 July, when farmers, processors, designers and retailers will discuss opportunities for greater traceability, the role of regenerative grazing, and new thinking about wool’s role in circular fashion.
Speakers and panellists will include:
The final day of conversations on 31 July will celebrate the diverse worlds of making and manufacturing textiles in Africa.
Speakers and panellists will include:
African traditions
Curator of the Africa Textile Talks exhibition Tandekile Mkize says that in African traditions, cloth is more than a material.
“It is a medium for storytelling, resistance and transformation. It holds the power to heal wounds – both personal and planetary. It can be designed and produced to nurture rather than deplete, to restore rather than pollute.”
May notes, “We invite designers, artists, artisans and thinkers to join us at Africa Textile Talks and reflect on how fabric can be a force for well-being, sustainability and renewal in a fractured world.”
Tickets are available from Quicket.
