Matshepo Msibi named CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities South Africa

Matshepo Msibi has been named Ronald McDonald House Charities South Africa’s (RMHC SA) new chief executive officer. “I am honoured to lead RMHC at this important time,” Msibi said.

Home away from home

“My vision is to build a strong team and grow the organisation so that families across the country can access our programmes. In the next 10 years, we aim to have a presence in every major public hospital in the country, turning bold ambition into tangible impact.”

RMHC SA provides a home-away-from-home for families with children undergoing critical medical care.

The Ronald McDonald House in Parktown, located inside the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, has supported over 5,500 families since its opening, offering free accommodation, meals, emotional support, and the comfort of staying close to their hospitalised children.

The organisation also runs two Family Rooms at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, which have served more than 40,000 mothers to date.

Globally, RMHC uses data-driven models and health impact algorithms to determine the best placement for its houses and services, based on hospital case load, travel distance for families, and emotional stress indicators.

This same method has informed the charity’s growth strategy in South Africa, identifying key public health institutions where RMHC’s impact would be most Impactful.

“Her leadership comes at a crucial time, as the board has set out a bold and ambitious strategy to significantly deepen our impact on children and families across South Africa,” said Nicolas Marcel, chairperson of RMHC SA.

“In our search, we were looking for someone with the right mix of experience, capability, and heart to bring this vision to life — and we believe Matshepo is exactly that person.”

A seasoned leader

A seasoned leader across the nonprofit, government, and international development sectors, Msibi previously served as CEO of the Starfish Greathearts Foundation, executive director of the Businesswomen’s Association of South Africa, and chief director for strategy at the Gauteng Provincial Treasury.

She has consulted for the UN Women and the International Trade Centre, and currently serves on the Presidential Task Team on Women’s Economic Empowerment.

She is also a TED speaker, coach, mentor, and a globally connected changemaker, having been part of the Fortune/US State Department Global Women’s Mentorship Programme and the Vital Voices Global Leadership Network.

Her appointment not only brings a wealth of operational and strategic expertise but also a deeply personal understanding of the importance of support, dignity, and proximity in healing.

As RMHC SA pursues national expansion, Msibi’s leadership is set to strengthen the organisation’s focus on data-informed impact, grounded in empathy-driven, family-centred care.

“When a child is hospitalised, it impacts the entire family,” Msibi added.

“Our mission goes beyond providing beds or meals — it’s about bringing comfort, dignity, and hope in the midst of turmoil.”