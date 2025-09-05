InternationalDayofCharity: The greater impact of NPOs in South Africa

On 5 September, the world marks International Day of Charity, a date chosen by the UN to coincide with the death anniversary of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a woman who dedicated her life to charity, founding the Missionaries of Charity in India in 1950.

In South Africa in 2025, however, Inyathelo, the South African Institute for Advancement, is using this day to highlight the strategic importance of the work done by the non-profit sector.

Feryal Domingo, acting executive director of Inyathelo, said it is worth unpacking the role of the NPO sector, in the context of often being labelled the charity sector or mistakenly, an industry made up primarily of volunteers.

“It is crucial to pause and reflect on the deeper meaning of volunteerism and to challenge a pervasive misconception that the vital work undertaken by the NPO sector is merely charity or undertaken by volunteers.

“This diminishes the strategic intent, the professional execution, and the profound, lasting impact of their collective efforts,” she said.

Though often unseen, the nonprofit sector, as sighted by Stats SA in 2019, employed more than one million individuals – rivalling major industries and reflecting its professional, systemic contribution to national development.

The HSRC reported in 2019/20 that the NPO sector’s economic value amounted to R1.51bn up significantly from R163m in 2010/11.

The Department of Social Development, at the end of 2024, reported that there were just under 300,000 registered NPOs in South Africa.

Viewing NPO work as an act of charity also risks perpetuating a paternalistic dynamic, where those "giving" are seen as superior to those "receiving."

It’s about building with communities, not just giving to them.

It recognises the inherent dignity and agency of all individuals and seeks to create equitable opportunities and sustainable solutions.

Consider the diverse landscape of the NPO sector in South Africa, with organisations fighting gender-based violence, providing quality education in underserved communities, conserving our precious natural heritage, advocating for human rights, or empowering small businesses; these are not ad-hoc operations.

They are built on robust methodologies, often informed by research and best practices.

Employees in these spaces might be offering legal aid, tutoring children, providing psychological support, designing marketing materials, or assisting with data analysis.

Their contributions are not just warm bodies; they are integral components of a professional workforce, extending the reach and capacity of organisations that are often under-resourced and over-burdened.

“Workers in the NPO sector are contributing to the social capital of our nation, strengthening the fabric of our communities, and actively participating in the co-creation of a more just and inclusive society.

“The economic value of this labour, though often unquantified, is immense, underpinning countless initiatives that government and the private sector alone cannot provide,” said Domingo.

Charity, in its purest form, often implies a spontaneous act of benevolence, a one-off donation of goods, money, or time to alleviate immediate suffering.

It’s reactive, often driven by compassion for an individual's plight.

While essential in moments of crisis, charity alone rarely addresses the root causes of societal issues.

Volunteerism, especially within the structured framework of the NPO sector, operates on an entirely different plane.

It is a deliberate, sustained, and often highly professional commitment of time, skills, and expertise towards a specific cause or community.

NPOs are not just benevolent soup kitchens; they are sophisticated entities often managing complex projects, adhering to stringent governance, and working towards long-term, systemic change.

They conduct needs assessments, develop strategic interventions, track impact, and are accountable to their beneficiaries, funders, and the public.

Furthermore, volunteerism offers a powerful bridge to employment and skills development, particularly for young people, by providing practical experience, fostering essential soft skills, expanding professional networks, and offering opportunities for career exploration.

Shifting public perception of NPOs from mere "helpers of the poor" to essential partners in nation-building requires a multi-faceted and strategic approach.

It's about demonstrating their professional capacity, systemic impact, and integral role in national development.

“To commemorate International Day of Charity in a meaningful way, we need to recognise NPOs as professional partners in nation-building, investing in their long-term impact, and engaging in volunteerism that builds skills and addresses root causes.

“It's about empowering individuals and communities, fostering their dignity and agency, and collectively driving systemic change, rather than merely offering temporary relief,” concluded Domingo.