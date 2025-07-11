ESG Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice
    Bringing the digital revolution to Africa's SRHR conversation

    MenEngage Africa and Sonke Gender Justice have launched a new digital advocacy campaign called #ActForSRHR. The campaign aims to address challenges facing sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) across Africa.
    11 Jul 2025
    11 Jul 2025
    Image credit: Unsplash
    Image credit: Unsplash

    The value of intersectionality

    The #ActForSRHR campaign aims to bring together coordinated collective actions to protect the SRHR agenda and create awareness about it. A central tenet of the campaign is the understanding that men and boys must become allies in the journey towards gender justice.

    Equally important is that the campaign recognises the value of intersectionality and that this must be reflected in advocacy.

    The campaign aims to:

    • Promote dialogue on involving men and boys in SRHR and gender equality programmes.
    • Empower youth to influence and make decisions about their bodies, futures, and communities.
    • Tackle stigma and silence with powerful stories, bold digital content, and social impact campaigns.

    Using infographics, videos, and social storytelling, #ActForSRHR amplifies the voices of individuals directly affected by SRHR policy gaps and budget reductions.

    “We hope that in countries where access to services is not a reality, the campaign will spark advocacy for the improvement of access to services and information.

    “The campaign is also a way of educating people through social media about what SRHR encompasses and debunking myths,” said Sonke’s sexual reproductive health rights coordinator, Runyararo Mutariswa.

    The message is clear but urgent: sexual and reproductive health and rights must be protected for everyone, particularly for those most at risk of being excluded.

    Here’s how you can join:

    • Check out the campaign and get resources.
    • Use your voice on social media using the hashtag #ActForSRHR.
    • Get involved with local campaigns in your community or your country.
    • Share your story or your community’s story to spread the word.
    • Call upon your government to safeguard and expand SRHR programmes.

    Read more: Sonke Gender Justice, Social media, digital
    Let's do Biz