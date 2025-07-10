Africa’s strategic shift: from donor dependence to entrepreneurial powerhouse

Africa is poised to become the world’s next growth engine — not by chance, but by design.

Source: Botswana Government/Instagram. His Excellency Ndaba Gaolathe, Vice-President of Botswana.

With a projected population of 2.5 billion by 2050, over 60% under the age of 25, and attracting less than 1% of global private capital, the continent represents one of the greatest untapped opportunities for investment-led transformation. Yet, to unlock this potential, Africa must pivot from donor dependence toward enterprise-driven development, shifting from policy aspiration to platform execution.

This was the powerful message delivered by His Excellency Ndaba Gaolathe, Vice-President of Botswana, during the keynote address at Standard Bank’s Unlock Africa Conference.

The three-day conference, hosted by Norval Foundation in Tokai, Cape Town, is a premier gathering of business leaders, investors, and policymakers, dedicated to accelerating Africa’s economic transformation by fostering dialogue, partnerships, and innovative solutions.

"Africa does not need sympathy. It needs infrastructure, capital, and execution. The private sector must rise — not politely, but boldly," Gaolathe said.

Youth, innovation, opportunity

The Vice-President emphasised that Africa is not a problem to be solved, but a civilisation rich in history, culture, and wisdom that predates colonial borders. He noted that the continent’s youthful population and growing entrepreneurial spirit are catalysts for a new era of innovation and prosperity.

However, he cautioned that simply having a large youth population will not automatically translate into benefits for the continent. "To turn Africa’s large youth population into a positive force, we need smart planning and investment to create the 450 million jobs expected by 2050," he said.

Gaolathe highlighted Botswana’s ambitious initiatives, including a 12-week acceleration programme launched to catalyse private-sector growth across energy, fintech, tourism, and mining sectors. To this end, Botswana invited global investors to become long-term partners in building a new economy grounded in innovation, execution, and trust.

"Whether you’re a multinational giant or a startup with a disruptive idea — Botswana is ready to work with you. This is a rare opportunity to co-create the future with us," he said.

Energy, progress, leadership

A key focus of the address was Africa’s energy access gap, with 600 million people still living without reliable power — a moral imperative to address infrastructure alongside digital transformation. The rise of fintech and AI-driven agriculture exemplify how the continent is rewriting rules and leapfrogging traditional development pathways.

Gaolathe closed with a call for leadership defined by integrity, unity, and inclusive prosperity — inviting investors not just to finance projects but to embrace Africa’s rich heritage and bold future.

"Let us not merely imagine Africa’s potential. Let us unleash it. Let us not think in billions, but in trillions," he stressed.

"This is the decade where Africa stops asking for permission — and starts writing its own script; a decade where businesses don't just participate in Africa’s transformation — they lead it."