Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Tax Debt ComplianceOnPoint PRRealm DigitalUniversity of PretoriaPerfect WordVarsity VibeOld Mutual SMEgoTractor OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Africa’s strategic shift: from donor dependence to entrepreneurial powerhouse

    Africa is poised to become the world’s next growth engine — not by chance, but by design.
    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    10 Jul 2025
    10 Jul 2025
    Source: Botswana Government/Instagram. His Excellency Ndaba Gaolathe, Vice-President of Botswana.
    Source: Botswana Government/Instagram. His Excellency Ndaba Gaolathe, Vice-President of Botswana.

    With a projected population of 2.5 billion by 2050, over 60% under the age of 25, and attracting less than 1% of global private capital, the continent represents one of the greatest untapped opportunities for investment-led transformation. Yet, to unlock this potential, Africa must pivot from donor dependence toward enterprise-driven development, shifting from policy aspiration to platform execution.

    This was the powerful message delivered by His Excellency Ndaba Gaolathe, Vice-President of Botswana, during the keynote address at Standard Bank’s Unlock Africa Conference.

    The three-day conference, hosted by Norval Foundation in Tokai, Cape Town, is a premier gathering of business leaders, investors, and policymakers, dedicated to accelerating Africa’s economic transformation by fostering dialogue, partnerships, and innovative solutions.

    "Africa does not need sympathy. It needs infrastructure, capital, and execution. The private sector must rise — not politely, but boldly," Gaolathe said.

    Youth, innovation, opportunity

    The Vice-President emphasised that Africa is not a problem to be solved, but a civilisation rich in history, culture, and wisdom that predates colonial borders. He noted that the continent’s youthful population and growing entrepreneurial spirit are catalysts for a new era of innovation and prosperity.

    However, he cautioned that simply having a large youth population will not automatically translate into benefits for the continent. "To turn Africa’s large youth population into a positive force, we need smart planning and investment to create the 450 million jobs expected by 2050," he said.

    Gaolathe highlighted Botswana’s ambitious initiatives, including a 12-week acceleration programme launched to catalyse private-sector growth across energy, fintech, tourism, and mining sectors. To this end, Botswana invited global investors to become long-term partners in building a new economy grounded in innovation, execution, and trust.

    "Whether you’re a multinational giant or a startup with a disruptive idea — Botswana is ready to work with you. This is a rare opportunity to co-create the future with us," he said.

    Energy, progress, leadership

    A key focus of the address was Africa’s energy access gap, with 600 million people still living without reliable power — a moral imperative to address infrastructure alongside digital transformation. The rise of fintech and AI-driven agriculture exemplify how the continent is rewriting rules and leapfrogging traditional development pathways.

    Gaolathe closed with a call for leadership defined by integrity, unity, and inclusive prosperity — inviting investors not just to finance projects but to embrace Africa’s rich heritage and bold future.

    "Let us not merely imagine Africa’s potential. Let us unleash it. Let us not think in billions, but in trillions," he stressed.

    "This is the decade where Africa stops asking for permission — and starts writing its own script; a decade where businesses don't just participate in Africa’s transformation — they lead it."

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Construction Editor at Bizcommunity.
      Related
      OptionsNext
      Top stories
      More news
      Let's do Biz