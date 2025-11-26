South Africa
Finance Economy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesSAICAEbony+IvoryBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Black Friday 2025: Mapping the digital transformation of township traders

    Black Friday is more than a revenue boost; it is a pivotal moment that calls for adaptability.
    26 Nov 2025
    26 Nov 2025
    Source: Supplied. Norman Nyawo; Head: Merchant Solutions for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank South Africa and Africa Regions & Offshore (acting).
    Source: Supplied. Norman Nyawo; Head: Merchant Solutions for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank South Africa and Africa Regions & Offshore (acting).

    Over the years, Standard Bank has observed a double‑digit growth in the South African consumer spending across categories such as groceries, clothing, home repairs, and travel.

    This surge highlights how the shopping frenzy has expanded into “Black November", giving SMEs and township traders more time to manage stock, strengthen cash flow, and meet customer demand, ultimately positioning themselves for sustained festive‑season success.

    For township SMEs, Black Friday is more than a sales event, it is a catalyst for growth and a real‑time indicator of operational resilience. Success depends on:

    • Liquidity management, ensuring businesses can bridge supplier payments and customer receipts.
    • Stock accuracy and logistics, critical as online sales surged by over 30% in 2024.
    • Customer service under pressure, maintaining seamless experiences across physical and digital channels.

    For Norman Nyawo, the head of Merchant Solutions for business and commercial banking at Standard Bank South Africa and Africa Regions & Offshore (acting), “This period acts as a stress test, highlighting the importance of preparedness and adaptability for SMEs competing in both local and global markets.

    "This evolution of Black Friday has also reshaped payment behaviour. Consumers are increasingly moving from traditional card payments to e‑commerce and mobile transactions, with mobile commerce now representing more than 67% of Black Friday transactions.”

    Platforms like SimplyBLU are enabling SMEs to merge card and e‑commerce payments into a single omnichannel experience. This unified approach provides businesses with a consolidated view of customers and inventory, ensuring they remain competitive in a fast‑digitising retail environment.

    Nyawo adds, “Perhaps the most exciting development catalysed by this digital retail shift is the accelerated adoption of digital payment methods within South Africa's informal market particularly in townships and peri-urban areas.

    "This informal economy, valued at an estimated R900bn annually, supports the livelihoods of up to one in four South Africans. While historically cash-dominant, the rise of affordable, accessible fintech solutions is driving a dramatic change. South Africa's prepaid-card and digital-wallet market is projected to grow from $11.8bn in 2024 to $21.2bn by 2029.”

    Occasions such as Black Friday and the festive season are accelerating digital payment adoption in this sector. This surge is not just about convenience; it is about formalisation. By moving transactions from cash to digital, informal traders gain:

    • Transaction visibility for access to credit.
    • Greater security by reducing cash-handling risks.
    • Integration: the ability to participate in the broader e‑commerce ecosystem.

    “Digital payments are not just about convenience, they are about helping township businesses operate more securely and efficiently, especially during intense trading windows like Black Friday and the festive season.

    "By embracing digital tools, township SMEs can build resilience, unlock access to credit, and position themselves for sustainable growth,” emphasises Nyawo.

    Equipping SMEs and informal traders with the right tools to thrive during this transformative period — from liquidity solutions to omnichannel merchant platforms — enables businesses to seize opportunities presented by Black Friday, the festive season, and beyond.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz