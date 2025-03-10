Subscribe & Follow
How Desco is tackling Africa’s e-waste
The rest ends up in landfills, informal dumps, or is burned, releasing toxins and missing out on valuable materials.
This silent wave of waste is not only an environmental concern - it’s a missed economic opportunity.
“We’re not just recycling electronics,” says Giulio Airaga, MD at Desco. “We’re building the infrastructure for a circular economy, one that creates jobs, protects the environment, and delivers measurable value.”
From secure data destruction to environmentally sound recovery and second-life refurbishment, Desco recovers precious metals such as gold, copper, and palladium - materials that are often more concentrated in circuit boards than in mined ore.
The company also aligns with African practices with global frameworks such as the Basel Convention and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).
