ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Propelair SASappiBusiness Partners LimitedTrialogueCity Lodge HotelsStoneBET SoftwareAir Products South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    How Desco is tackling Africa’s e-waste

    Africa’s digital revolution comes at a cost: e-waste. More than 2.9 million tonnes of e-waste are generated annually across the continent, yet less than 5% is formally recycled.
    3 Jul 2025
    3 Jul 2025
    Image credit: Nathan Cima on Unsplash
    Image credit: Nathan Cima on Unsplash

    The rest ends up in landfills, informal dumps, or is burned, releasing toxins and missing out on valuable materials.

    This silent wave of waste is not only an environmental concern - it’s a missed economic opportunity.

    “We’re not just recycling electronics,” says Giulio Airaga, MD at Desco. “We’re building the infrastructure for a circular economy, one that creates jobs, protects the environment, and delivers measurable value.”

    From secure data destruction to environmentally sound recovery and second-life refurbishment, Desco recovers precious metals such as gold, copper, and palladium - materials that are often more concentrated in circuit boards than in mined ore.

    The company also aligns with African practices with global frameworks such as the Basel Convention and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

    Read more: Waste Management, Africa, digital, Desco, circular economy
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz