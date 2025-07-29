South Africa
ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management
    Oily truth - why oil waste matters more than you think

    In small businesses and professional kitchens, cooking oil is among the most frequently used - and often overlooked - ingredients. Whether you are frying chips or preparing a full English breakfast, there's an important question we often forget to ask: what happens to the oil once it's no longer usable?
    By Morne Botes
    29 Jul 2025
    29 Jul 2025
    Image credit: Ron Lach on Pexels
    Image credit: Ron Lach on Pexels

    In many kitchens, the disposal of used oil tends to go unnoticed; however, as more businesses commit to sustainability, it's time for hotels, restaurants, and commercial kitchens to rethink how they not only manage used cooking oil but also how they source and rethink their oil habits.

    According to the United Nations Climate Change report, hotels and commercial kitchens are responsible for around 1% of global carbon emissions – a significant figure considering it stems from just one sector.

    Mounting environmental and cost pressures are forcing businesses to radically rethink their daily operations, from procurement to planning.

    Hospitality businesses, therefore, have an opportunity to get serious about their sustainability footprint.

    From waste management and energy consumption to the handling of used cooking oil, even small operational changes can make a meaningful difference, while also positively impacting the bottom line.

    And in response, more hotels and professional kitchens are embedding sustainability into their core values, using it to shape their brand identity and strengthen their market position.

    They understand that going green isn't just about public perception - it’s also a strategic move that enhances profitability and long-term resilience.

    Moreover, even something as routine as managing cooking oil can become a powerful lever for achieving both ESG and financial targets.

    Professional kitchens must consider three key aspects: avoiding overuse and improper disposal, reducing waste by extending shelf life and making smarter product choices.

    Overuse and improper disposal of oil

    Most professional kitchens are thinking of new ways to manage oil waste and how they can increase the whole oil lifespan from usage to disposal.

    Many hotels also now face strict monthly energy targets. Look at the President Hotel, for example, which, in a recent training session with its head chef, indicated that all equipment purchased must be energy efficient, and this includes ingredients like oil.

    Extending shelf life

    Not every ingredient stores well or maintains integrity in large volumes. Knowing which products can be bought in bulk - without compromising flavour, texture, or nutritional value - is essential. This is where smart pantry planning meets culinary foresight.

    Carefully monitoring how long oil lasts, at what temperatures it is used, and how it is filtered and stored can extend oil shelf life and reduce waste.

    Most professional kitchens employ filtration systems to minimise unnecessary waste and get the most from each batch of oil. High-performance oil can save costs by up to 30% compared to other oils in the long run, as fewer oil top-ups are required.

    Switching to smarter products

    Selecting the right cooking oil can deliver long-term savings for a business.

    Professional kitchens are seeking high-performing, longer-lasting oils that are both cost-effective and health-conscious.

    Many chefs now look for oils that heat quickly, require shorter frying times, and provide health benefits. Many also consider temperature, flavour, and price point.

    In today’s environment, sustainability and profitability are not opposing forces - they are increasingly intertwined.

    For forward-thinking chefs and procurement teams, ingredients are no longer just about flavour or presentation.

    They are strategic assets that influence cost structures, energy consumption, and customer experience.

    By integrating performance-driven ingredients into everyday kitchen practices, the industry can unlock leaner operations, produce less waste, lower utility bills and drive stronger margins – all while advancing their sustainability goals.

    About Morne Botes

    Morne Botes is the commercial director at Southern Oil
