Africa’s culinary evolution: what food industry leaders need to know

With shifting consumer preferences, evolving regulations, and persistent supply chain complexities, the second half of 2025 is set to be a pivotal moment for innovation and strategic focus within the global food and beverage sector.

For brands and businesses operating across both B2B and B2C channels, staying ahead of the curve is no longer a competitive advantage - it’s a prerequisite for relevance and resilience.

“This was clearly reflected at this year’s Africa Food Expo, where key industry voices - from manufacturers and retailers to chefs and food innovators - came together to explore the trends, technologies, and market shifts driving the future of food,” said Tersia Joubert, Lead R&D Technologist at B-well.

“From authentic African flavours and wellness-aligned offerings to next-gen retail strategies and smart kitchen solutions, one thing was clear: the food economy is being redefined by a bold mix of heritage and high performance.”

1. The return of real meat - and the rise of protein diversity

While plant-based innovation continues, there's a noticeable resurgence in the appreciation for real, unprocessed meat. However, the real story is in protein diversity.

Alternative proteins are not just a fad - they’re here to stay. Flexitarian consumers are driving this shift, seeking high-protein, low-fat, gut-friendly options that align with their hybrid diets.

Restaurants are leading the innovation in this space, with retail not far behind. The biggest barriers remain price and taste, but brands that lean into education, nutritional clarity, and local relevance and storytelling are gaining traction.

Expect to see new flexitarian-focused product ranges in both retail and food service channels.

“Nutrition can no longer be an afterthought - it’s where product innovation starts. Our commitment to using canola oil stems from its superior fatty acid profile, which delivers tangible health benefits, and we prioritise plant-based ingredients to meet the growing demand for healthier, flexitarian-friendly foods. Ultimately, it all comes down to ingredient integrity - from trusted suppliers to high-performance ingredients that deliver on taste, nutrition, and versatility to cater for individuals with food allergies or for those who enjoy a vegan or flexitarian lifestyles,” says Joubert.

No- and low-alcohol beverages go functional

The beverage category is experiencing a transformation. The no - and low-alcohol movement continues to surge, now intersecting with functional wellness. Whether it’s for hydration, mood enhancement, gut support, or better sleep, today’s consumers are seeking drinks that do more.

Functional juices, teas, and cocktails infused with indigenous herbs and local fruits were widely celebrated on the expo floor - pointing to an exciting convergence of tradition, functionality, and indulgence.

Mindful indulgence meets clean nutrition

Consumers are still indulging - but now with intention. Clean, transparent ingredients, simplified nutrition, and labelling clarity are no longer trends; they are regulatory requirements.

The shift toward "format-first" labelling - where terms like “chicken” or “beef” are being replaced by descriptors like “schnitzel” or “burger” - is pushing brands to clarify both what they offer and how they position it.

Products promoting sugar reduction, vegan-friendly formulations, and gluten-free alternatives are also gaining ground - not just for health reasons, but for their role in long-term sustainability and dietary inclusion.

“We are fully behind this trend as we believe that clean, conscious eating should be both accessible and affordable. Our commitment to heart-healthy, allergen-free and locally made products with clear labelling ensures that consumers don’t have to choose between nutrition, taste, and value,” adds Joubert.

Local pride with global potential

One of the strongest undercurrents at the Expo was a celebration of African culinary identity. Chefs and producers proudly showcased indigenous grains, spices, and sauces, many of which are climate-resilient, nutritious, and uniquely positioned for export. There’s a growing appetite for these ingredients - not just within Africa but in global markets seeking authenticity and wellness in one bite.

“Local innovation for us often means finding ways to make our products more accessible. Not only are we continuously looking at sustainable ways to optimise our production and supply chain processes with this in mind, but we also continuously look at ways to better communicate the value you get from our products vs the price you pay.

This will be critical for many local brands going forward especially given market volatility,” adds Joubert.

Smarter kitchens and commercial strategy

In commercial kitchens and retail supply chains alike, efficiency and scalability are also becoming non-negotiable. The growth of digital menus, AI-driven inventory systems, smart kitchen appliances, and eco-friendly packaging is helping brands streamline operations and reduce waste - while delivering consistent quality.

While the appetite for global expansion remains high, export complexities and cultural nuances demand a refined go-to-market strategy. Winning brands are starting narrow and deep - with many looking to expand from Africa outward, not the other way around.

Understanding your product’s local relevance and global potential is non-negotiable.

To succeed commercially:

AI and clean data are the new decision-making currencies.



Early positive cash flow is essential to attract meaningful funding.



Targeting low-income markets demands value-rich, not “cheap” offerings.



Investors are backing differentiated, exportable brands led by passionate, grounded teams.



"As we look to the future, it will be fascinating to see how AI reshapes the food industry and influences emerging trends. At B-well, our focus remains on adding meaningful value across the chain - from our farmers and employees to our suppliers, partners, and most importantly, the consumers who choose our products. Value creation isn’t just a principle; it’s what drives our innovation, sustains growth, and ensures our brand remains relevant in an ever-evolving landscape. Whether you're a manufacturer, chef, retailer, or investor, one truth holds: the food brands and operators that will define the next chapter are those that balance innovation with intention, and heritage with health,” concludes Joubert.