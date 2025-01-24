Marketing & Media Top Trends
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

2025 Trends | View newsletter, Previous years 2024 1st newsletter, 2024 2nd newsletter | 2023 1st newsletter | 2023 2nd newsletter | 2022 1st newsletter | 2022 2nd newsletter | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | eBooks: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 & 2009

Marketing & Media trends

Industry trends

BizTrends Sponsors

Headline Sponsor


Digital, Marketing, Media


Advertising


Retail


ICT


Finance, Entrepreneurship


Energy & Mining


Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    #BizTrends2025: Studio H’s Hannerie Visser - The ‘un-trending’ of trends and the subtle shift

    Hannerie Visser VisserBy Hannerie Visser Visser
    24 Jan 2025
    24 Jan 2025
    Compiling our annual food trend report, the Future Food Report 2025/6 involves processing signals of change. In this season’s report, in addition to the usual forecast, we interpret the trend indicators that impact and shape food trends, giving our clients insights into the data used to forecast future trends.
    Studio H’s Hannerie Visser looks at the trend indicators that impact and shape food trends (Image supplied)
    Studio H’s Hannerie Visser looks at the trend indicators that impact and shape food trends (Image supplied)

    There is a compelling difference between trend spotting and trend forecasting.

    Trendspotting involves keeping a vigilant eye on the present moment, while trend forecasting is the methodical science behind culinary evolution.

    It’s essential to incorporate both the spontaneity of trend spotting and the in-depth foresight of trend forecasting if we wish to curate exceptional, forward-thinking strategies.

    The ‘un-trending’ of trends

    This new season sees a return to the classics in cuisine, with a major focus on subtlety; and a shift away from micro trends (we call it the ‘un-trending’ of trends).

    Enjoyment is set to be a priority with an emphasis on flavour and texture, through small acts of conscious rebellion, creative collaborations, fusions, new ingredients and sensory discoveries.

    Source: © Studio H
    Source: © Studio H Studio H

    Shaped by pop culture trends

    Notably, trends influencing food culture often emerge from within the world of pop culture.

    Food trends are shaped by fashion, cinema, television series, graphic design, and, of course, prominent fine dining establishments and pioneering independent food purveyors that challenge conventional norms.

    For example, the fashion industry has experienced plenty of fluctuation last year.

    From creative director shifts to luxury slowdowns, brands are finding new ways to get creative.

    As consumers turn towards purchasing garments with more longevity, micro trends have slowly taken a backseat.

    According to voguebusiness.com, as consumers prefer aesthetics with longevity, subtlety is set to be the next big thing.

    Source: © Studio H
    Source: © Studio H Studio H

    Macro trend: The subtle shift

    The pivot from attention-grabbing, meme-like food trends to a more restrained, classic approach reflects a deeper cultural reset in how we consume and appreciate food.

    This shift, driven by a yearning for subtlety, prioritises authenticity, craftsmanship, and sensory pleasure over spectacle, leading consumers to seek quality over novelty.

    In recent years, social media platforms have amplified fast-moving food fads, yet this rapid pace of trends has also left consumers fatigued.

    As a response, chefs and diners are embracing culinary traditions and timeless dishes that align with a desire for substance, heritage, and longevity.

    This change influences not just what we eat, but how we eat. Dining is becoming a more intentional and grounded experience.

    This is an excerpt from Studio H’s Future Food Report 2025/6. The report is available here.

    Read more: social media, trends, fashion, Hannerie Visser, food trends, pop culture, dining, #biztrends
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Hannerie Visser Visser

    Studio H is a culinary-minded design studio that specialises in creating and evoking meaningful memories. Their guiding principle for every project, from developing a new product to designing a brand activation, is driving impact through meaning and purpose.

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz