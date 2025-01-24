BizTrends2025: Studio H’s Hannerie Visser - The ‘un-trending’ of trends and the subtle shift

Studio H’s Hannerie Visser looks at the trend indicators that impact and shape food trends (Image supplied)

There is a compelling difference between trend spotting and trend forecasting.

Trendspotting involves keeping a vigilant eye on the present moment, while trend forecasting is the methodical science behind culinary evolution.

It’s essential to incorporate both the spontaneity of trend spotting and the in-depth foresight of trend forecasting if we wish to curate exceptional, forward-thinking strategies.

The ‘un-trending’ of trends

This new season sees a return to the classics in cuisine, with a major focus on subtlety; and a shift away from micro trends (we call it the ‘un-trending’ of trends).

Enjoyment is set to be a priority with an emphasis on flavour and texture, through small acts of conscious rebellion, creative collaborations, fusions, new ingredients and sensory discoveries.

Shaped by pop culture trends

Notably, trends influencing food culture often emerge from within the world of pop culture.

Food trends are shaped by fashion, cinema, television series, graphic design, and, of course, prominent fine dining establishments and pioneering independent food purveyors that challenge conventional norms.

For example, the fashion industry has experienced plenty of fluctuation last year.

From creative director shifts to luxury slowdowns, brands are finding new ways to get creative.

As consumers turn towards purchasing garments with more longevity, micro trends have slowly taken a backseat.

According to voguebusiness.com, as consumers prefer aesthetics with longevity, subtlety is set to be the next big thing.

Macro trend: The subtle shift

The pivot from attention-grabbing, meme-like food trends to a more restrained, classic approach reflects a deeper cultural reset in how we consume and appreciate food.

This shift, driven by a yearning for subtlety, prioritises authenticity, craftsmanship, and sensory pleasure over spectacle, leading consumers to seek quality over novelty.

In recent years, social media platforms have amplified fast-moving food fads, yet this rapid pace of trends has also left consumers fatigued.

As a response, chefs and diners are embracing culinary traditions and timeless dishes that align with a desire for substance, heritage, and longevity.

This change influences not just what we eat, but how we eat. Dining is becoming a more intentional and grounded experience.

This is an excerpt from Studio H’s Future Food Report 2025/6. The report is available here.