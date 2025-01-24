Dates announced for 2025 Cape Town International Jazz Festival

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) is set to return to the the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 25-26 April 2025.

Commonly known as 'Africa's Grandest Gathering', this year's festival will feature over 30 world-class artists and an exclusive world-first musical collaboration that will captivate music lovers across the globe.

The festival coincides with Freedom Day on 27 April, making it a fitting celebration of the nation’s hard-fought freedom, which has opened South African music to the international stage and allowed the country to showcase its finest talent.

Festival organisers, espAfrika, are excited about the upcoming Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) and the promise of delivering another unforgettable festival experience. This year’s carefully curated lineup reflects the diversity of the audience, ensuring something for everyone to enjoy.

Since its inception in 2000, the CTIJF has established itself as one of the premier music festivals on the African continent. Held annually, it transforms Cape Town into a vibrant hub of musical creativity and cultural celebration, drawing thousands of local and international visitors.

The CTIJF isn’t just about music — it's a significant economic driver for the Western Cape. According to research conducted by North West University's Tourism Research in Economics, Environs and Society unit.

The 2024 festival generated approximately R119m in economic activity while creating between 444 and 1,200 jobs in the region. This includes employment in event management, technical production, security, catering, and hospitality services, reaffirming the festival’s impact on both the cultural and economic landscape of Cape Town.

The much-anticipated Free Concert returns on the eve of the festival, allowing locals to experience world-class jazz without cost, reinforcing the festival's commitment to accessibility and community spirit.

Additionally, the CTIJF Masterclasses will continue to inspire the next generation of artists. Featuring both local and international musicians, these workshops offer invaluable learning experiences for aspiring talent and jazz enthusiasts alike.

The festival's unique blend of jazz, soul, funk, blues, and fusion continues to attract both jazz purists and modern music lovers, making it a must-attend event for all.

The first artist announcement will be in February, with ticket sales going live on 28 January via ticketmaster.co.za.