Prada Group posts strong first-half 2025 results despite global challenges

The Prada Group has reported a solid performance for the first half of 2025, with consolidated net revenues rising 9% year-on-year to €2.74bn. Despite a turbulent economic climate, the company credits strong brand appeal and creative momentum for driving growth, particularly at Miu Miu, which saw retail sales soar by 49%.

Key highlights (growth percentage at constant currency)

Net Revenues of €2,740m, up 9% yoy, underpinned by high desirability and creative dynamism amid challenging environment

High-quality Retail Sales of €2,453m, up 10% yoy against high comps, with growth across all regions

Resilient performance for Prada, with Retail Sales at -2% yoy

Miu Miu maintaining sustained growth trajectory, with Retail Sales up 49% yoy

EBIT Adjusted Margin of 22.6%, or €619m

Healthy balance sheet with Net Cash Position of €352m

Comments

Patrizio Bertelli, Prada Group chairman and executive director, commented: “In the first half of the year we delivered a sound set of results, testament to the strength of our brands and disciplined execution. This healthy performance was achieved against a challenging backdrop, somewhat unprecedented in our industry.

We believe the structural growth opportunities remain unchanged, but we are conscious that in the short term we may continue to face a turbulent economic environment. We remain focused on the long-term with an approach that is mindful of the context. As always, our efforts are centred on the product and the client experience, whilst we continue to strengthen our industrial capabilities and our organisation.”

Andrea Guerra, group chief executive officer, added: “We close these first six months with a solid Q2 building on a good start to the year. We owe this performance to the cultural relevance of our brands, their creativity and ability to anticipate and interpret contemporaneity.

Over the period, Prada showed resilience against increasingly subdued demand dynamics and high comps; Miu Miu continued on a healthy path of sustainable growth. Certain headwinds are likely to be more cyclical than structural, but it is essential to execute with focus. Looking ahead, while being vigilant and nimble, we remain committed to our strategy and to our ambition to deliver solid, sustainable and above-market growth.”