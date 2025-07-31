South Africa
Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Switch Energy DrinkHeineken BeveragesRainbow ChickenVolpesRogerwilcoLulaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Prada Group posts strong first-half 2025 results despite global challenges

    The Prada Group has reported a solid performance for the first half of 2025, with consolidated net revenues rising 9% year-on-year to €2.74bn. Despite a turbulent economic climate, the company credits strong brand appeal and creative momentum for driving growth, particularly at Miu Miu, which saw retail sales soar by 49%.
    31 Jul 2025
    31 Jul 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Key highlights (growth percentage at constant currency)

    • Net Revenues of €2,740m, up 9% yoy, underpinned by high desirability and creative dynamism amid challenging environment
    • High-quality Retail Sales of €2,453m, up 10% yoy against high comps, with growth across all regions
    • Resilient performance for Prada, with Retail Sales at -2% yoy
    • Miu Miu maintaining sustained growth trajectory, with Retail Sales up 49% yoy
    • EBIT Adjusted Margin of 22.6%, or €619m
    • Healthy balance sheet with Net Cash Position of €352m

    Comments

    Patrizio Bertelli, Prada Group chairman and executive director, commented: “In the first half of the year we delivered a sound set of results, testament to the strength of our brands and disciplined execution. This healthy performance was achieved against a challenging backdrop, somewhat unprecedented in our industry.

    We believe the structural growth opportunities remain unchanged, but we are conscious that in the short term we may continue to face a turbulent economic environment. We remain focused on the long-term with an approach that is mindful of the context. As always, our efforts are centred on the product and the client experience, whilst we continue to strengthen our industrial capabilities and our organisation.”

    Andrea Guerra, group chief executive officer, added: “We close these first six months with a solid Q2 building on a good start to the year. We owe this performance to the cultural relevance of our brands, their creativity and ability to anticipate and interpret contemporaneity.

    Over the period, Prada showed resilience against increasingly subdued demand dynamics and high comps; Miu Miu continued on a healthy path of sustainable growth. Certain headwinds are likely to be more cyclical than structural, but it is essential to execute with focus. Looking ahead, while being vigilant and nimble, we remain committed to our strategy and to our ambition to deliver solid, sustainable and above-market growth.”

    Read more: retail, fashion, Brands, sales, Prada, finances, Miu Miu
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz