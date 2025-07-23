Subscribe & Follow
Tension rises as Tshwane enforces by-laws in Marabastad market
The decision sparked criticism, with many accusing the city of endangering livelihoods. In response to the backlash, the High Court has granted traders a reprieve, allowing them until 8 August to secure the necessary paperwork.
Said Moya: "As part of the cleanup in Marabastad, we have to make sure we enforce our by-laws, but also remember we are also reclaiming property of the city. This small market is the property of the city.
"It was leased to somebody and that person sub-let it to all these guys that are here. As a result, everyone who's operating at the market has no license to trade there and they don’t have the health certificate required for them to sell fruit and vegetables."
