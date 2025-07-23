South Africa
    Tension rises as Tshwane enforces by-laws in Marabastad market

    The City of Tshwane has shut down the Marabastad market, citing non-compliance with trading regulations. According to Mayor Nasiphi Moya, a lease agreement alone is not enough to operate — vendors must also have valid trading permits and health clearance certificates.
    4 Aug 2025
    4 Aug 2025
    The market has a long history in Tshwane.
    The market has a long history in Tshwane.

    The decision sparked criticism, with many accusing the city of endangering livelihoods. In response to the backlash, the High Court has granted traders a reprieve, allowing them until 8 August to secure the necessary paperwork.

    Said Moya: "As part of the cleanup in Marabastad, we have to make sure we enforce our by-laws, but also remember we are also reclaiming property of the city. This small market is the property of the city.

    "It was leased to somebody and that person sub-let it to all these guys that are here. As a result, everyone who's operating at the market has no license to trade there and they don’t have the health certificate required for them to sell fruit and vegetables."

