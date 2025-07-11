Kamers/Makers: A new look, rooted in legacy

Kamers/Makers has officially launched a new chapter in its 23-year journey, featuring a refreshed visual identity and a powerful new seasonal theme.

Kamers/Makers has officially launched a new chapter in its 23-year journey with a refreshed visual identity (Image supplied)

The refreshed Kamers/Makers visual identity, now live across all platforms, honours the brand’s handmade heritage while embracing a more contemporary and editorial tone.

The new logo, featuring stitched elements, pays homage to the hands-on craftsmanship at the heart of every Maker’s story.

Season Theme: Deep Roots, Bold Futures

The theme for the 2025 Spring/Summer season—Deep Roots, Bold Futures— celebrates legacy, reinvention, and the diverse creative paths being forged across South Africa.

At the heart of this theme is Zinhle Sithebhe, the newly named season’s artist, whose work explores the intersections of culture, identity, and innovation.

3 national shows for 2025 Spring/Summer Season

With the refresh, the artisan marketplace, announcement of three national shows forming part of the 2025 Spring/Summer season, including a new venue in the Cape Winelands.

The season will feature three major shows, each bringing together more than 300 curated Makers in uniquely inspiring locations:

Pretoria | 24 – 28 September | Menlyn Maine



Winelands | 28 October – 2 November | New Venue: Allée Bleue



Sandton | 25 – 30 November | St David’s Marist Inanda

The Winelands show marks an exciting new partnership with Allée Bleue, a scenic wine estate located between Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, and Paarl.

The venue offers breathtaking views and an ideal setting for more than 160 Makers.

A national treasure of creativity and entrepreneurship

“What started as a small show in Stellenbosch back in 2003 has grown into one of the largest creative platforms on the continent,” says Magdel Kemp, co-owner and COO of Kamers/Makers.

“Over the years, we’ve expanded to six national events annually, welcoming nearly 60,000 visitors and showcasing more than 300 curated Makers from all corners of South Africa.

“It’s been a journey of consistent growth, grounded in a deep belief in the power of local creativity and entrepreneurship.”

Creativity becomes livelihood

More than 7,500 creative entrepreneurs have exhibited at Kamers/Makers events over the past two decades, collectively generating hundreds of millions of rands in direct turnover.

These Makers play a vital role in local job creation, supporting over 4,000 full-time jobs and an additional 2,650 seasonal or indirect jobs in the 2025 Spring/Summer season alone.

“Kamers/Makers is a platform where creativity becomes livelihood and small businesses take root,” adds Ben-Carl Havemann, newly appointed co-owner and CEO.

“This new chapter reflects a deepened commitment to the values that have always underpinned our success: creativity, community, and economic empowerment.”

A digital home for creative discovery

Coinciding with the launch of the 2025 Spring/Summer season is the unveiling of a redesigned website, website featuring streamlined navigation, easier access to ticketing and applications, and deeper storytelling about the Makers behind the scenes.