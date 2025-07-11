South Africa
Marketing & Media Branding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

EverlyticKLADaily MaverickPrimedia BroadcastingMediaHeads 360DMASAOFM RadioBizcommunity.comFalse Bay CollegePenquinDoubleShiftHelmSafreaDentsuHook, Line & SinkerEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Kamers/Makers: A new look, rooted in legacy

    4 Aug 2025
    4 Aug 2025
    Kamers/Makers has officially launched a new chapter in its 23-year journey, featuring a refreshed visual identity and a powerful new seasonal theme.
    Kamers/Makers has officially launched a new chapter in its 23-year journey with a refreshed visual identity (Image supplied)
    Kamers/Makers has officially launched a new chapter in its 23-year journey with a refreshed visual identity (Image supplied)

    The refreshed Kamers/Makers visual identity, now live across all platforms, honours the brand’s handmade heritage while embracing a more contemporary and editorial tone.

    The new logo, featuring stitched elements, pays homage to the hands-on craftsmanship at the heart of every Maker’s story.

    Season Theme: Deep Roots, Bold Futures

    The theme for the 2025 Spring/Summer season—Deep Roots, Bold Futures— celebrates legacy, reinvention, and the diverse creative paths being forged across South Africa.

    At the heart of this theme is Zinhle Sithebhe, the newly named season’s artist, whose work explores the intersections of culture, identity, and innovation.

    3 national shows for 2025 Spring/Summer Season

    With the refresh, the artisan marketplace, announcement of three national shows forming part of the 2025 Spring/Summer season, including a new venue in the Cape Winelands.

    The season will feature three major shows, each bringing together more than 300 curated Makers in uniquely inspiring locations:

    • Pretoria | 24 – 28 September | Menlyn Maine
    • Winelands | 28 October – 2 November | New Venue: Allée Bleue
    • Sandton | 25 – 30 November | St David’s Marist Inanda

    The Winelands show marks an exciting new partnership with Allée Bleue, a scenic wine estate located between Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, and Paarl.

    The venue offers breathtaking views and an ideal setting for more than 160 Makers.

    A national treasure of creativity and entrepreneurship

    “What started as a small show in Stellenbosch back in 2003 has grown into one of the largest creative platforms on the continent,” says Magdel Kemp, co-owner and COO of Kamers/Makers.

    “Over the years, we’ve expanded to six national events annually, welcoming nearly 60,000 visitors and showcasing more than 300 curated Makers from all corners of South Africa.

    “It’s been a journey of consistent growth, grounded in a deep belief in the power of local creativity and entrepreneurship.”

    Creativity becomes livelihood

    More than 7,500 creative entrepreneurs have exhibited at Kamers/Makers events over the past two decades, collectively generating hundreds of millions of rands in direct turnover.

    These Makers play a vital role in local job creation, supporting over 4,000 full-time jobs and an additional 2,650 seasonal or indirect jobs in the 2025 Spring/Summer season alone.

    “Kamers/Makers is a platform where creativity becomes livelihood and small businesses take root,” adds Ben-Carl Havemann, newly appointed co-owner and CEO.

    “This new chapter reflects a deepened commitment to the values that have always underpinned our success: creativity, community, and economic empowerment.”

    A digital home for creative discovery

    Coinciding with the launch of the 2025 Spring/Summer season is the unveiling of a redesigned website, website featuring streamlined navigation, easier access to ticketing and applications, and deeper storytelling about the Makers behind the scenes.

    Read more: branding, event, visual identity, small business, market, creative entrepreneurs
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz