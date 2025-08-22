New interim team appointed to lead SA Tourism

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has appointed six interim members to manage the affairs of South African Tourism (SA Tourism) following the dissolution of the previous board earlier this week.

The interim board, effective from 22 August 2025, will oversee SA Tourism’s operations until a new permanent board is constituted. The appointment was made in terms of section 16(3) of the Tourism Act.

The members are:

• Dr Mzamo Masito (chairperson)

• Kholeka Zama (deputy chairperson)

• Dr Shakir Jeeva

• Khomotso Brian Mosehla

• Siobhan Leyden

• Dr Shamilla Chettiar (department representative)

The appointees bring expertise across finance, law, governance, investment, education, and public sector leadership. Dr. Masito, with more than 25 years’ experience in business growth and education, will serve as chairperson. Deputy chairperson Zama is a chartered accountant with two decades of executive and non-executive board experience.

Dr Jeeva is a multi-award-winning investment specialist, while Mosehla is a seasoned chartered accountant with corporate finance expertise. Leyden is an attorney of the High Court with public and private sector experience, and Dr. Chettiar is a career civil servant with 24 years in government roles.

The interim board will hold office until permanent members are appointed. Minister de Lille said nominations for the new board will open to all eligible individuals in due course.