SA Tourism Board dissolved with immediate effect

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille has dissolved the South African Tourism (SA Tourism) Board with immediate effect, citing governance failures and unlawful decision-making.

Source: Archive | Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille

The decision follows a special board meeting convened on 1 August 2025, which legal advice to the Minister confirmed was unlawfully called. Under the Tourism Act, only the chairperson can convene such meetings. At the time, the Board had no chairperson after Professor Gregory Davids resigned on 31 July.

Despite previous warnings and assurances from the Board that governance procedures would be followed, Minister de Lille described the 1 August meeting and its resolutions as “unlawful and ultra vires.”

The Minister informed members of her decision on 19 August, after reviewing their written representations, and has also removed all current Board members under section 16(1) of the Tourism Act.

Interim leadership and new appointments

De Lille will appoint one or more individuals to manage SA Tourism’s operations until a new Board is constituted. The process to invite nominations for eligible candidates will begin in due course.

The Minister confirmed that ongoing programmes, including SA Tourism’s collaboration with the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) for the upcoming G20 Summit, will continue.

Plans are also in place for the inaugural Tourism Investment Summit on 10 September in Cape Town, where public and private infrastructure projects will be presented to local and international investors.