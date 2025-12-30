ATM 2026 to spotlight $15tn Middle East leisure travel growth

Global leisure travel spending is on track to reach $15tn by 2040, with the Middle East emerging as one of the fastest-growing tourism markets worldwide, according to new analysis highlighted ahead of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026.

Industry leaders from across aviation, hospitality and tourism will gather in Dubai to examine the opportunity as the region’s leisure travel spending is forecast to grow by 7% a year between 2025 and 2030, second only to Asia Pacific.

Middle East leisure tourism gains momentum

Analysis from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), alongside forecasts from ATM and Tourism Economics, shows that global leisure travel spend has already rebounded strongly, rising from $5tn in 2024 toward long-term growth over the next decade.

The ATM Travel Trends Report predicts that international tourism nights in the Middle East will reach 1.5 billion by 2030, representing close to a 90% increase from 2024. Around 15% of those nights are expected to come from international leisure travellers.

European markets currently account for about half of leisure travel into the region, although Africa and Asia Pacific are forecast to deliver faster growth over the next five years.

ATM 2026 focuses on leisure-led growth

The 33rd edition of Arabian Travel Market, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 4–7 May 2026, will explore these trends under the theme "Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology".

Leisure travel will be a central focus, with the event showcasing destinations, attractions and experiences as tourism demand shifts toward more personalised, experiential and value-driven travel.

With more than 2,600 exhibitors from 161 countries and over 47,000 attendees expected, ATM 2026 aims to provide a global platform for destinations and tourism businesses to capitalise on rising leisure demand.

Changing traveller behaviour shapes demand

According to ATM and Tourism Economics research, Millennials and Gen Z travellers are planning more frequent trips and embracing digital travel tools, while multigenerational and solo travel have moved firmly into the mainstream.

Leisure events were identified as the top growth opportunity by half of the industry experts surveyed. In the Middle East, beach holidays, city breaks and nature experiences remain popular, while sports tourism, cultural travel, and health and wellness tourism are expanding rapidly.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME at Arabian Travel Market, says: "By 2030, there are expected to be nearly 30 billion tourism nights globally, with the Middle East accounting for around 8% of tourism nights.

"During the same period, leisure nights in the region are expected to grow by 87%, reflecting the region’s rapid infrastructure development, and its expanding experiential and cultural offerings."

She adds: "Leisure tourism can no longer be defined by a single demographic or travel style. Today’s travellers are seeking authentic, personalised experiences that reflect their values."

Technology, luxury and business events in focus

Beyond leisure travel, ATM 2026 will spotlight innovation and technology through features such as ATM Travel Tech, which will span two dedicated halls, alongside platforms including IBTM @ ATM and the ATM Ultra Luxury Lounge.

With a focus on the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region, the event will reinforce Dubai’s role as a global aviation and tourism hub, connecting more than 240 destinations across six continents.