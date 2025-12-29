Airlink launches Embraer E195-E2 aircraft on domestic routes

Airlink has added the Embraer E195-E2 to its fleet, increasing capacity on high-demand domestic routes and expanding its reach across sub-Saharan Africa. The aircraft made its first commercial flight from Johannesburg to Durban recently, offering passengers enhanced comfort and efficiency.

Source: Supplied

Airlink is the first airline in Southern Africa to operate the state-of-the-art E195-E2s, powered by the fuel-efficient Pratt & Whitney PW1009G Geared Turbo-Fan (GTF) engines. The jets seat up to 136 passengers in a two-by-two economy cabin layout, with no middle seats, offering a more comfortable travel experience.

Increased capacity and extended range

The new aircraft will serve busy domestic routes, including Johannesburg–Durban, Cape Town–Hoedspruit, Gqeberha–Johannesburg, and Cape Town–Mbombela (Nelspruit). Its extended range compared with previous models will also allow Airlink to connect more destinations across sub-Saharan Africa.

Airlink CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht said: "The E195-E2s’ entry into Airlink service is set to deliver significant competitive advantages alongside commercial, economic and operational efficiencies.

"The new E2s and our current E-Jets have very similar flight decks, operating procedures and handling characteristics, which simplifies pilot, cabin crew and engineering training and support, which streamlined the entry into service.

"I have no doubt our customers will appreciate the comfort of the E195-E2’s cabin, which is without a doubt the best in class."

Safety and certification

The aircraft’s introduction followed a comprehensive safety oversight process, including certification by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) and validation of Airlink’s training, operational procedures, and engineering support for the new aircraft and engine combination.

Airlink is leasing ten E195-E2s from Azorra, a Fort Lauderdale-based lease, finance, and asset management firm. It has already taken delivery of its first three aircraft. The remaining seven, which will feature a two-class cabin configuration, will be delivered from Embraer’s factory in Brazil over the next two years.