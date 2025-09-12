ATM 2026 to showcase innovation in global travel

The 2026 edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will focus on the forces shaping the global tourism industry, under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology.”

Source: Supplied

Scheduled for 4–7 May at Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2026 will showcase how innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability are redefining travel experiences worldwide.

Preparing for the next decade of travel

Research from the World Economic Forum projects that by 2034, the travel and tourism sector will see 30 billion tourist visits and contribute $16t to global GDP. Technological advancements such as AI-driven personalisation, immersive digital experiences, green aviation, and smart mobility are expected to transform how, where, and why people travel.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME at Arabian Travel Market, says: "The next ten years and beyond are going to be crucial for the travel and tourism industry. We are at a significant turning point where factors such as climate change, digital advancements, and evolving consumer expectations are all coming together to create both challenges and opportunities.

"By showcasing how innovation can enhance the travel experience, improve operational efficiency, and promote sustainability, ATM 2026 will provide an important platform for the global industry to prepare for what lies ahead, while ensuring the Middle East remains at the forefront of this evolution."

New show features and verticals

ATM 2026 will debut ATM Travel Tech as a fully co-located show, highlighting innovations including AI-powered trip planning, smart payments, big data, mobility solutions, and cybersecurity.

The 850 sqm Tech & Innovation Zone will showcase robotics, AR/VR, next-generation payments, and green technology, anchored by the Future Stage, a 250-seat theatre hosting futurists, entrepreneurs, and global tech leaders.

IBTM @ ATM returns to connect the global business events (MICE) community with the Middle East’s growing meetings and mega-events sector, while the ATM Ultra Luxury Lounge will provide an exclusive environment for high-net-worth individuals to engage with hospitality, private aviation, yachting, and bespoke travel experiences.

Curtis adds: "Our show verticals have become vital in showcasing the changing structure of the global travel and tourism industry. By focusing alongside its core leisure travel focus, ATM 2026 ensures that we highlight areas where innovation and investment have the greatest influence.

"Each vertical offers a carefully curated environment where stakeholders can engage more deeply, form meaningful partnerships, and collectively shape the industry’s future to 2040."

Global tourism outlook

According to the ATM Travel Trends Report 2025, travel spend in the Middle East is expected to exceed $350bn by 2030, with inbound travel projected to grow at nearly double the global average.

Demand for business events, luxury travel, and transformative experiences continues to surge, positioning the region as a dynamic hub for the future of global tourism.

ATM 2026 will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to share insights and showcase solutions driving the sector forward.

The 2025 edition attracted over 55,000 professionals from 166 countries, highlighting the event’s role as a catalyst for collaboration and technological advancement in the tourism industry.