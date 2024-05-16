Learn and win with Children vs. Champions e-waste recycling campaign

The E-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA), in partnership with Dell Technologies, has launched a campaign that aims to educate the public about e-waste in an entertaining and informative way, with the help of a savvy group of children, and Springbok Rugby stars Eben Etzebeth, Deon Fourie, and Manie Libbok.

Image: Supplied

Under the tagline ‘Creating a Sustainable Future’, the campaign sees the three Springbok rugby players face off against kids as they answer questions about sustainability and e-waste - who will become the ultimate eco-experts?

With more than 50 million metric tons of e-waste generated globally every year, it has become critical to focus on smart solutions to the e-waste problem. Throughout the campaign, people are encouraged to join the e-waste conversation, standing the chance to win tickets to the upcoming Springbok games or a sustainably made Dell laptop.

“Become sustainable... and go green!” says Etzebeth, Fourie and Libbok in the campaign video series which goes live across ERA’s social media pages from May.

Sustainable, ethical recycling

In addition to helping the South African public understand the extent of the e-waste problem, the campaign also encourages people to recycle their waste in an ethical and sustainable way. E-waste has a negative impact on the environment if it is not recycled correctly and ERA has a comprehensive list of e-waste recycling drop-off points around the country.

“E-waste is virtually 100% recyclable,” says Ashley du Plooy, chief executive officer at ERA. “Old mobile phones, a washing machine – anything with a cable or battery should be recycled as it contains mixed materials from wiring, plastic, hazardous materials and even gold. If it is disposed of correctly, it doesn’t harm the environment and can be re-used in new products.”

“Dell Technologies and ERA share a commitment towards sustainability and promoting e-waste responsibility,” says Doug Woolley, general manager for Dell Technologies South Africa.

With a strong focus on addressing climate change and minimising its environmental impact, Dell Technologies addresses the full lifecycle – from increasing the use of recycled materials and minerals in products to making devices easier to repair and responsibly recycle.

Win with circular economy

Image: Supplied

Recycling, reusing and repairing technology – these three Rs combine to form an inherent part of the circular economy, ensuring items are used more than once, repaired to ensure longevity, and recycled to ensure sustainability. The circular economy is focused on reducing waste and emissions through the constant cycle of materials so there is less damage to the environment.

The Children vs. Champions campaign tackles the very real challenge of e-waste facing the country and the continent. Educating South Africans and the world around how they can play a crucial role in resolving the sustainability and e-waste problem.

To win one of six Dell computers or four Springbok test tickets, South Africans need to visit the Children vs. Champions website and answer the question: ‘How do you deal with e-waste at home?’. The competition ends on 31 July 2024. Find out more about Children vs. Champions by visiting the website or contacting the call centre on +27 (0)21 072 0186.