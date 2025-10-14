International E-Waste Day: Pick n Pay partners up to tackle the e-waste challenge

With its e-waste collection containers in stores across the nation, Pick n Pay, together with Ewaste Africa and the E-waste Recycling Authority have collected 124 tonnes of e-waste since the beginning of 2025.

Image supplied

Pick n Pay, together with Ewaste Africa and the E-waste Recycling Authority (ERA), reminds the public that old phones, laptops, TVs, fridges and broken toasters don’t belong in cupboards, garages or landfills, and that these gadgets, known as e-waste, have recyclable components.

The Global E-Waste Monitor 2024 shows just how big the challenge has become. The world produced 62 million tonnes of e-waste in 2022 – the equivalent of more than 6,000 Eiffel Towers – of which less than a quarter was properly collected and recycled.

If nothing changes, the figure could hit 82 million tonnes by 2030, while the recycling rate is set to fall below 20%.

“E-waste contains harmful substances like lead and mercury that can damage the environment and human health,” said Dr Marcin Durski of EWaste Africa.

“In Africa, less than one percent is formally recycled, showing how much more needs to be done,” says Durski.

Pick n Pay, together with Ewaste Africa and the E-waste Recycling Authority (ERA), placed the first e-waste collection container in store in July 2024 and by the end of this year, 120 will be available at 120 stores across Gauteng, Western and Eastern Cape, Free State, North-West, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Since the beginning of 2025, 124 tonnes of e-waste have been collected.

Contrary to attitudes in years gone by, customers’ requests for e-waste bins are increasing.

“As demand for the bins has grown, education about e-waste has as well. People understand why these bins exist, and have started to use them more frequently,” said Riley van Rooyen, Pick n Pay’s sustainability lead.

“Education about waste starts early, which is why Pick n Pay School Club together with ERA are launching the E-waste Champion Competition this International E-waste Day.”

Ten primary schools – two each in Centurion, Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Durban and Cape Town who have been geolocated around selected Pick n Pay Hypermarkets – will receive an assembly bust on International E-waste Day by the Pick n Pay School Club team to learn about e-waste, how to reduce it, where they can recycle it and, most importantly, why it is important to recycle.

The schools are tasked with encouraging their communities to recycle their unusable electronics at their local Pick n Pay hypermarkets between 14 October and 14 November 2025 in order for the schools to stand a chance of winning a laptop.

At each school, two learners who have been selected by their school due to their strong commitment to protect our planet through recycling activities and initiatives will receive a R500 PnP voucher and Pick n Pay Hero Award Environmental Awareness certificate. They will also be tasked to lead their school’s participation in the competition.

All learners at these schools will receive special button badges to wear during the competition period to remind them that they have been especially chosen as e-waste champions and to continue to encourage their friends, family and neighbours to recycle their e-waste.

“We aim to ensure the next generation of leaders, thinkers and doers are passionate about looking after our planet. Even at their young age, children have the ability to make responsible choices for our environment and can even influence environmental actions and behaviours of adults.,” said Catherine Bothma, manager: Pick n Pay School Club.

“EWaste Africa will pick up the waste from their allocated Hypermarket and make sure everything is properly and safely recycled,” said Grant McPherson, ERA marketing manager.

“Through this initiative, Pick n Pay, EWaste Africa and ERA hope to inspire shoppers to recycle more and waste less,” Bothma concluded.