Gavin Rajah x PnP Clothing unveils affordable luxury for Summer 2025

With the debut of the Gavin Rajah x PnP Clothing Summer 2025 partnership, reasonably priced luxury and resort style is now available.

Rajah has designed two complementary ranges – a limited-edition resort knit range and a linen range – that show the renowned luxury designer’s interpretation of the spirit of South African summer.

Now in its sixth year, Rajah attributes the success of his collaboration with PnP Clothing to the collection being “highly covetable and aspirational”.

“These collections democratise fashion – ordinarily my product is not accessible, but now people can buy these beautifully-made items once a year,” he said. “Every season, our collaboration with PnP Clothing grows in creativity and craftsmanship as innovation is key to our designs.”

A holiday capsule wardrobe collection in pantones of Bonnie Blue, Indigo Bunting and White Alyssum, the knit range elevates resort wear into collectible items and features detailed pieces in soft, breathable yarns.

“The collection is designed for summer escapes and warm coastal days. With each limited to 250 units, this is one of the most exclusive collections ever to appear in PnP Clothing stores.”

The range also includes homeware for the first time, with 100 limited-edition blanket throws and 100 cushion covers in a signature print - available in just 10 stores nationwide - showing Rajah’s design sensibility which extends into lifestyle and interiors.

The Gavin Rajah x PnP Clothing linen range evokes memories of an island holiday, crafted in lightweight linen and finished with signature palm tree prints. It consists of a bow dress, bow top, wrap skirt, palm tree shorts and an off-the-shoulder boho dress. This collection of summer staples will be available in 35 stores nationwide, with 800 units per style.

“With a refined aesthetic, this year’s collections once again deliver accessible luxury and invite our shoppers to experience Rajah’s world of aspirational design at a price point which is affordable,” said Hazel Pillay, PnP Clothing managing director.

“Our partnership with Gavin continues to bring world-class design to our customers at everyday value. The 2025 collections mark an exciting evolution, extending into homeware and offering even more ways to live beautifully.”

The Summer 2025 Gavin Rajah x PnP Clothing collection is now available in 35 PnP Clothing stores nationwide and online.