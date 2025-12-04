South Africa
Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCNielsenIQEpic OutdoorLGYellow Door EnergyBataBizcommunity.comEverlyticicandi CQJockey South AfricaTiger BrandsBrandMappOnPoint PRPropak AfricaSACAPEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Gavin Rajah x PnP Clothing unveils affordable luxury for Summer 2025

    With the debut of the Gavin Rajah x PnP Clothing Summer 2025 partnership, reasonably priced luxury and resort style is now available.
    4 Dec 2025
    4 Dec 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Rajah has designed two complementary ranges – a limited-edition resort knit range and a linen range – that show the renowned luxury designer’s interpretation of the spirit of South African summer.

    Now in its sixth year, Rajah attributes the success of his collaboration with PnP Clothing to the collection being “highly covetable and aspirational”.

    “These collections democratise fashion – ordinarily my product is not accessible, but now people can buy these beautifully-made items once a year,” he said. “Every season, our collaboration with PnP Clothing grows in creativity and craftsmanship as innovation is key to our designs.”

    A holiday capsule wardrobe collection in pantones of Bonnie Blue, Indigo Bunting and White Alyssum, the knit range elevates resort wear into collectible items and features detailed pieces in soft, breathable yarns.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “The collection is designed for summer escapes and warm coastal days. With each limited to 250 units, this is one of the most exclusive collections ever to appear in PnP Clothing stores.”

    The range also includes homeware for the first time, with 100 limited-edition blanket throws and 100 cushion covers in a signature print - available in just 10 stores nationwide - showing Rajah’s design sensibility which extends into lifestyle and interiors.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The Gavin Rajah x PnP Clothing linen range evokes memories of an island holiday, crafted in lightweight linen and finished with signature palm tree prints. It consists of a bow dress, bow top, wrap skirt, palm tree shorts and an off-the-shoulder boho dress. This collection of summer staples will be available in 35 stores nationwide, with 800 units per style.

    “With a refined aesthetic, this year’s collections once again deliver accessible luxury and invite our shoppers to experience Rajah’s world of aspirational design at a price point which is affordable,” said Hazel Pillay, PnP Clothing managing director.

    “Our partnership with Gavin continues to bring world-class design to our customers at everyday value. The 2025 collections mark an exciting evolution, extending into homeware and offering even more ways to live beautifully.”

    The Summer 2025 Gavin Rajah x PnP Clothing collection is now available in 35 PnP Clothing stores nationwide and online.

    Read more: Pick n Pay, Gavin Rajah, Hazel Pillay, PnP Clothing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz