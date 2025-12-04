Comfort takes centre stage: 2026's top sofa trends revealed

If 2025 was about quiet luxury and minimal design, 2026 is shaping up to be all about comfort: in scale, in feel, and in spirit. As we move into the new year, homeowners are seeking out spaces that feel lived-in and loved, with sofas taking centre stage as the heart of the home.

Image supplied

“The trend is leaning more towards a feeling of comfort rather than a specific style,” says Simonne Christie, interior designer at Sofacompany South Africa. “We’re seeing people choose pieces that invite relaxation and connection, furniture that you can sink into, rather than simply look at,” she adds.

1. Curves continue, but with more volume

Curved lines and organic silhouettes are here to stay, but in 2026, they’re evolving into bolder, more oversized expressions. Sofas like Sofacompany’s Greta take this idea further, combining soft, sculptural forms with generous proportions that feel both grounding and luxurious.

“There’s something deeply comforting about rounded shapes,” Christie notes. “They soften the energy of a room and create a sense of flow, especially in open-plan living spaces,” adds Christie.

2. Corduroy is back

Texture plays a major role in how we experience comfort, and corduroy is making a strong comeback. Once nostalgic, now modernised through neutral tones and contemporary silhouettes, corduroy brings both warmth and personality to the living room.

“People want to touch and feel their furniture,” says Christie. “Corduroy’s ribbed texture adds depth and interest without being overpowering; it’s tactile, timeless, and wonderfully cosy.”

3. Layering the old and the new

The modern home is becoming a curated expression of personal taste, a blend of eras, finishes, and stories. The trend of layering vintage and modern elements together continues to gain momentum, striking a balance between nostalgia and newness.

“A perfectly matched interior is out,” says Christie. “Instead, we’re seeing more confidence in mixing, for example, a mid-century sofa paired with a sculptural side table or a vintage lamp next to a sleek, modern armchair. It’s about personality over perfection.”

4. Quality and affordability: The Danish way

At the heart of all these trends lies a shared desire for quality craftsmanship that feels accessible. Sofacompany’s Danish heritage champions exactly that, with international design at local prices, ensuring South Africans can enjoy well-designed, handcrafted furniture that lasts and is timeless.

“Design doesn’t have to be exclusive,” Christie adds. “The beauty of Danish design lies in its simplicity and functionality; it’s timeless, sustainable, and made to be lived with.”

2026 invites us to slow down, to choose furniture that feels good. Not just looks good. From oversized silhouettes to touchable textures, this year’s sofa trends are all about warmth, authenticity, and ease.