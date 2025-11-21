Pick n Pay Klerksdorp Hyper reopens with a fresh new look

Pick n Pay has unveiled its newly refurbished Klerksdorp Hypermarket, offering North West customers a modernised, one-stop shopping destination that delivers greater convenience, variety and value.

Image supplied

After many years of serving the local community, the Klerksdorp Hyper has been completely refreshed to bring shoppers a contemporary store experience with an expanded product range and improved layout.

“The relaunch marks another step in Pick n Pay’s national Hypermarket renewal programme, focused on enhancing stores and delivering a world-class retail experience to customers across South Africa,” said Katherine Madley, chief marketing officer at Pick n Pay.

“Our new-look Klerksdorp Hypermarket has been carefully designed to reflect what customers value most – choice, quality, and savings,” Madley said. “We’ve modernised every aspect of the store to create a welcoming and convenient space where customers can enjoy one-stop shopping and savings.”

Image supplied

The refurbished store layout has been reflowed to improve navigation and allow for an expanded Tech and TV section, complemented by a new Cellular and Accessories department.

The general merchandise offering now includes an extended range of large appliances, DIY tools, and home essentials, providing everything customers need under one roof.

In addition, the outdoor living section has been enhanced to feature a wide selection of braais, patio furniture, garden products, and pool accessories, catering to both casual and seasoned outdoor enthusiasts.

Image supplied

Pick n Pay Hypermarket Klerksdorp general manager Johan Rudolf leads a team of 172 staff that is motivated to exceed customer expectations as they bring a world-class shopping experience to the town.

“Pick n Pay’s store renewal programme is key to our national turnaround strategy,” said Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers.

“We’re investing in strategic refurbishments, right-sizing stores where needed, and creating new-generation formats that deliver more value and variety. The refreshed Klerksdorp Hyper represents the best of this ambition, presenting a flagship store designed to serve all our customers’ needs under one roof.”

The relaunch of the Klerksdorp Hypermarket comes after the opening of Pietermaritzburg Hyper, and the upgrade and relaunch of several other existing hypers across the country.