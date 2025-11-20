Angle Orange takes top honours at the 2025 Shop! SA Awards

Shopper marketing agency, Angle Orange, has added seven new trophies to its shelf, earning recognition across both the Shop! SA Awards and the Assegai Awards for its standout work in the shopper marketing space – including the coveted award for Campaign of the Year from Shop! SA.

Angle Orange is proud to share this accolade with Heineken® South Africa, recognising the talented people behind the brand and the original ways they show up across every marketing channel.

Renowned for turning the places people shop into compelling brand moments, Angle Orange has shaped its craft around strategy, creativity and shopper understanding – activating clients’ brands where it truly counts, in the hands of shoppers.

The wins celebrate Angle Orange’s excellence across campaigns such as Heineken® House and the Heineken® UCL Sponsorship - work that seamlessly integrated brand storytelling, shopper insight and execution to deliver experiences that connected with consumers in fresh, memorable ways.

From building brand houses and innovative displays in major retailers, to executing integrated BTL campaigns and immersive brand activation experiences, Angle Orange’s winning work demonstrates how strategic thinking and craft-led design can shift behaviour, build brand love and drive conversion.

“These awards are a testament to the power of client collaboration and creative bravery,” says Pierre Le Grange, Founder of Angle Orange. “We’re grateful for the recognition and client partnership. It reinforces our belief in ideas built on a clear understanding of brand, shopper and channel – crafted to catch attention, create connection and convert category shoppers into brand consumers.”

As Angle Orange continues to push boundaries in the shopper marketing landscape, these accolades reaffirm the agency’s commitment to creating work that excites shoppers, builds brands and sets new benchmarks in the world of shopper marketing.